“BevChain Logistics” debuts distribution centre in Thailand, serving local demands and in CLMV

Piti Bhirombhakdi, Chairman of the Board, Boon Rawd Supply Chain, said BevChain Logistics’s Central Distribution Center will increase the distribution capacity via a network of domestic markets and those in the CLMV. Pathum Thani is strategically located in the central part of Thailand and is situated on the road networks linking Thailand’s central, northern, and northeastern regions.

BevChain Logistics’s Central Distribution Center has a state-of-the-art design and is run on international standards, using digital services to manage warehousing. The Infor Cloud WMS (Infor Cloud Warehouse Management System) links clients’ systems directly to BevChain Logistics’ internal system. Realtime visibility and management fosters trust and builds efficiency in warehousing. The operation focuses also on safety and weight limits, as well as the monitoring of the location and status of goods in transit from the time they are ordered to the point of destination.

Linfox International Group’s Executive Chairman Peter Fox said the facility is expected the operations to be at full capacity by late 2023, from the 70% capacity currently. The Central Distribution Center will have a throughput as many as one million cartons a day and as much as 30,000 sqm is dedicated to Singha, the group’s major client, who has enjoyed a significant cost efficiency the operation provides.