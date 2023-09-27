G-Able revealed strategies in building New-Gen Tech Talents 

With Tech Scoop Academy Batch#1, G-Able opened doors to passionate individuals who were keen on learning and growing in IT-related fields. The first group joined G-Able in the fourth quarter of 2023. This project was developed to alleviate the intensity of the IT workforce shortage, especially in data engineering, data analytics, communication networks, cloud computing, data security and software development. These fields required skills and experience in building expertise, at the same time, they were key drivers of digital transformation in the corporate world. Some positions in these fields are software developers, data engineers, and cloud engineers. With this project, various business units at G-Able joined forces to groom these freshies without any IT background into IT professionals. Participants were compensated throughout the project duration.

For four months, selected candidates learned the skills, carefully selected by our expert-instructors for the most efficient learning possible. Agile methodology and AI like Chat GPT were used to develop learning framework, design curriculum, foster organizational diversity for the highest productivity possible, while building an ecosystem that was ample to learning and skill development. Throughout the program, the concepts of change management, agile, learn-unlearn-relearn, and experiential learning were applied to build well-rounded professionals who are capable in terms of technical skills, core competencies, and culture. Moreover, we also built a 24-hour self-learning platform, Learnable, for participants.

Every element was carefully designed and developed with the intention of building skills and readiness for participants, so that they can contribute to organizations of their choice at the program completion.

In each batch, G-Able supervisors used their expertise and communication skills to adjust their lessons to fit non-IT graduates, such that they could understand complex IT concepts. After the core curriculum was complete, participants worked on software development projects that incorporated knowledge of programming, databases, and web applications. Each project was presented and pitched to a selection panel, consisting of representatives from different business units. Selected participants would continue with on-the-job training with mentors before becoming full-time employees at G-Able.

As a result, 75% of Tech Scoop Academy Batch#1 participants were selected to join G-Able in Data Science and Data Engineering units, while 80% of the second batch were selected. Today, Tech Scoop Academy Batch#3 is open for applications in the Developer track, on the other hand, future batches will be for cloud engineers, data analytics, AI engineers, and other key domains. Each year, the company planned to organize at least two batches each year to produce tech talents for Thailand's IT workforce.

Theerapol Khamwan, participant of Tech Scoop Academy Batch#1 and current employee in Application Migration and Transformation team, revealed, "I studied at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang College of Advanced Manufacturing Innovation, Majoring in Manufacturing System Engineering with little UX/UI experience. As one of the participants with non-IT background, I felt that the lecturers had designed the curriculum and content that were suitable for real work and for further self-learning. When I was unable to follow in class, I constantly knew what it was that I had to study more. The most important part of the program was on-hands training in class. Participants often helped and consulted one another, while sharing their ideas.

Additionally, I was a little skeptical of the soft skill classes, however, in real-world situation, the skills were constantly used at team meetings and with colleagues. They really enabled us to achieve what we wanted more smoothly. As for my employment, I was selected to join the Migration Team, which was rather different from what we had learned in class. It was totally new to me, but the coding background helped me to grasp the concept and learn on the job more quickly. Today, I am happy to be a part of G-Able and I thank myself for my bravery in joining the program, allowing myself to join the line of work I truly enjoy doing and learning. I told myself that I would improve myself every day and I am very proud of myself."

Apinya Simasathien, participant of Tech Scoop Academy Batch#2 and current employee as a Data Analyst, said, "I graduated from the Faculty of Economics, Chiang Mai University and I am happy that I was selected to join the program, as it showed that despite a different background, the program has forged a new family bond among us. Tech Scoop Academy was a new chance for me to not only learn but also meet the experts in the fields, allowing me to share my ideas and learn relevant skills. However, the program did not only limit to learning technical knowledge, but it also created a space for growth, where I picked up other interpersonal skills, such as teamwork, complex problem-solving skills, effective communication, and contribution to the team. I am confident that I am more than just a program graduate, I can use the knowledge and skills gained from the program, coupled with my determination and eagerness to learn, to pave my professional path and succeed in the future. I am grateful that G-Able did not just initiate such a meaningful program, it gave us a chance to learn and grow in our future path. The professionals involved in the program were true gurus in data, who shared their knowledge with us while sparking our curiosity and passion along the way."