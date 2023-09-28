28th Book Expo Thailand kicks off at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

This year participating publishers are large, medium, and small with 340 publishing companies to provide a variety of over million books, including Children's Books & Educational Books; General Books; Rare Books; History and politics; Literature and fiction, and Comics & Light Novels, How To Books, and Fetishism Books, as well as many English and other foreign languages books are also available for readers.

"This Book Expo is considered an important agenda for entrepreneurs in the book and publishing industry since it has faced a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic causing business stagnation before starting to adjust their business strategies and turn to using online channels and selling through e-books until the business can move forward. After easing the situation, the book and publishing industry can come back stronger by combining both offline and online strategies, while can also proceed on an organize of the Book Expo, which will be the main activity to drive the business growth again,” he said.

The 28th Book Expo Thailand 2023 will be divided into five zones: 1. General Books, 2. Novels, Literature, and Fiction, 3. Children's and Educational Books, 4. Book Wonderlands which are Comic Books and Books for Teenagers 5. Old Books from leading publishers and leading bookstores such as Phoenix, Jamsai, Matichon, Nanmee Books, Open Durian, Nai-In Shop, Se-ed Book Center, B2S, Asia Books, and Chula Book Center.

Highlights of the Expo included the "50 Years of 14 October" Exhibition, presenting the story of "50 Years Anniversary of 14 October 1973, Memories through Letters", an exhibition of books and magazines that tell the story of the popular uprising of 14 October 1973, while there are also over 100 activities and seminars such as PUBAT x PaiyaBooks organizes Book Blind Date activity: exchange wrapped books, Not telling the title of the books, Books Crossword: Guess the name of the book from the crossword puzzle, Books Cover Challenge: Guess the name of the book from the cover picture without the name of the book and the name of the author, etc.

Moreover, there is also the launching of a new book and meeting with renowned writers such as the Coming of Age 40 Years of GMM GRAMMY, along with a seminar on “Turning Points of Artist’s lives” by artists/actors and actresses from GMM GRAMMY led by six stars, young generation who loves to read: "Aou" Thanabun Kiattiniran, "Marc" Pahun Jiyacharoen, "Pawin" Pawin Kulkaranyawich, "View" Benyapa Jeenprasom, “June” Wanwimol Jeanasavamethee and “Ford” Allan Asawasuebsakul.

Seminar activity on stage with Harry Potter Book Day, along with a discussion with "Joe - Apichart Triturayanon", Super Fan of Harry Potter fan, Arch Apolar, "Tuppong and 5 joyful events by Tuppong and P'Tonkoon Dr. Natthaphong Labboonsap, Content that Sells: writes content to touch the heart and attract people in seconds by Bank Content Shifu, Sittinan Phonwisutthisak, The Right Leader, the Right Leader by Dr. Worapat Phucharoen, Tee Yod, The Sound of Frantic Moaning x m pictures, meet with Mr. Kit, actor, and The Ghost Radio, etc.

For the first time!!! The project “The Book Teller by Pubat”, will be held under the theme “Dream of Speech, this is it!” My Dream Books” Book Fair Talk Show Contest, meet the fun and exciting contest to find 10 speakers who will talk about dream books. The audition round will be launched on TikTok before the final contest on the stage on 23 October 2023. Three talented juries will join including Chamaiphon Saengkrajang, Wirot Lakkhanaadisorn, and Jakkrit Yomprayom.

Relish with special promotions from leading publishers and bookstores that offer discounts of up to 80%. ThaiBookFair.com provides promotions, coupon codes, free shipping with no minimum value of 30 baht, 50 baht discount coupon code when purchasing 500 baht, 100 baht discount coupon code when purchasing 800 baht, special campaign from the store - free delivery when purchasing 600 baht or more, Flash Sale discounted products for over 30% or more, and One Price products at the same price of 199, 299, 399 baht and discount codes from leading MarketPlaces including Shopee with discounts up to 80% and additional discount codes of 15%, Lazada, LINEMAN with discounts when using the LINEMAN TAXI service to travel to the event, immediate discount of 50 baht per trip, no minimum, just enter the code LMTBOOK (1 right per 1 user).

TikTok users meet a special discount code just by purchasing books through a special campaign in the TikTok Shop! Receive a viewing boost coupon just by making content at the event and participating in the Creator Task (according to the specified rules) and when spending with a KTC credit card, receive cashback up to 18%, and with a Kasikorn credit card, receive cashback up to 12%, and a special rate of book delivery service using EMS within the country with "Thailand Post".

Mr Suwich added that at this year's event, books that are expected to be popular are novels and literature, comics, and How to Book to upgrade skills and develop each skill, management and new strategies, as well as fetishism books that many people are interested in and become one of the books with the highest growth in publishing and become a best seller.

The 28th Book Expo Thailand 2023 is scheduled to take place on 12 - 23 October 2023, for 12 days. More than 1.6 million people are expected to participate, and generate up by 20% from the previous event or worth over 400 million baht in revenue for the country’s book and publishing industry, Don’t miss, come and open a new window into the realm of Book Dreams with millions of books waiting to be discovered at “Book Expo Thailand 2023” to be held from 12 – 23 October 2023 at Hall 5-7, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Follow the details of the event via the Facebook page: Thai Book Fair.