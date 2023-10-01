Indulge in a Bountiful Harvest Buffet Dinner & Brunch with a Variety of Local
Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, the stylish hotel in the commercial heart of the Thai capital, has invited diner to a delightful dining experience at Reap Factory, the all-day restaurant that celebrates the bounty of a successful harvest.
Harvest Buffet Dinner will be staged every Thursday and Friday evening (18:00 to 22:00 hrs) and a lively Harvest Saturday Brunch on the last Saturday of the month (12:00 to 15:30 hrs). All of these culinary occasions will showcase an appetizing selection of healthy Thai and international cuisine, crafted using local and seasonal produce including responsibly-raised meats, sustainable seafood and organic fruit, vegetables and herbs, and presented in a rustic, farmhouse style.
Executive Chef Teerathep Tishabhiromya and his highly skilled culinary team will present a series of interactive live stations, starting with a Salad Bar of crisp and colorful vegetables, dressings and ready-made Thai salads, tempting Thai Appetizers (Harvest Buffet Dinner only), sublime Soups and enticing Antipasti & Breads with prime cold cuts, premium cheeses and other accompaniments.
Succulent Seafood on Ice is a key element of the Harvest Buffet Dinner and Saturday Brunch, and guests will be able to savor delicacies such as freshly-shucked oysters, white shrimps, black mussels, rock lobsters and blue swimming crabs from the Andaman Sea, and mud crabs from the Gulf of Thailand. A dedicated Japanese Station will also feature handcrafted sushi, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura and more.
Fresh seafood and premium meats can also be grilled À La Minute by the talented chefs, including river prawns, rock lobsters, sea bass, squid, blue crabs, clams, Babylon whelks, chicken, pork tenderloin and lamb loin, and other special dishes. A Carving Station will feature roasted lamb and roasted Australian rib eye at the Harvest Buffet Dinner and more at the Harvest Saturday Brunch like roasted Australian striploin and roasted chicken, all served with plenty of sides and sauces, and a Pizza and Pasta Station will let every diner choose their ultimate Italian dish.
No Bangkok buffet dinner would be complete without a choice of tempting Thai Hot Dishes, and guests can savor local wok-fried classics, spicy curries, stunning stir-fries and vegetarian options, all served with organic jasmine rice. The Harvest Saturday Brunch will also include a special Chinese Corner with crispy pork belly, shrimp and pork Siu Mai, custard bun and more, plus a Thai Live Noodle Station specializing in traditional Thai pork and Wagyu beef boat noodle soup.
And of course, every meal can end on a sweet note with an array of Thai and international Desserts, from banoffee pie and blueberry cheesecake to mango sticky rice and carved tropical fruits. An interactive Thai Dessert Live Station featuring roti will add an extra dash of culinary theater to the Harvest Brunch.
The Harvest Sunday Brunch will be a fun-filled affair and a great way to spend the weekend with loved ones. Everyone can unwind with two hours of free-flow beverages while enjoying the grooves from live DJ.
The Harvest Buffet Dinner (Thursday and Friday) is priced at THB 999++ per person. The Harvest Saturday Brunch is priced at THB 1,299++ per person including soft drinks, tea and coffee. The free-flow beverage package (beer, wine, sparkling wine and three cocktails) is also available for THB 599++ (from THB 799++) for 2 hours.
Nestled in the beating heart of Bangkok, just a few minutes’ walk from Asoke BTS skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, Reap Factory is an outstanding option for hotel guests and local residents seeking a stylish spot to dine and unwind.
For more information and to book your place at the Harvest Buffet Dinner or Harvest Brunch, please call 02 127 5920 or visit www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/reapfactorytwentyandone.
For more information about Reap Factory at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, please click here.