Indulge in a Bountiful Harvest Buffet Dinner & Brunch with a Variety of Local

Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, the stylish hotel in the commercial heart of the Thai capital, has invited diner to a delightful dining experience at Reap Factory, the all-day restaurant that celebrates the bounty of a successful harvest.

Harvest Buffet Dinner will be staged every Thursday and Friday evening (18:00 to 22:00 hrs) and a lively Harvest Saturday Brunch on the last Saturday of the month (12:00 to 15:30 hrs). All of these culinary occasions will showcase an appetizing selection of healthy Thai and international cuisine, crafted using local and seasonal produce including responsibly-raised meats, sustainable seafood and organic fruit, vegetables and herbs, and presented in a rustic, farmhouse style.

Executive Chef Teerathep Tishabhiromya and his highly skilled culinary team will present a series of interactive live stations, starting with a Salad Bar of crisp and colorful vegetables, dressings and ready-made Thai salads, tempting Thai Appetizers (Harvest Buffet Dinner only), sublime Soups and enticing Antipasti & Breads with prime cold cuts, premium cheeses and other accompaniments.

Succulent Seafood on Ice is a key element of the Harvest Buffet Dinner and Saturday Brunch, and guests will be able to savor delicacies such as freshly-shucked oysters, white shrimps, black mussels, rock lobsters and blue swimming crabs from the Andaman Sea, and mud crabs from the Gulf of Thailand. A dedicated Japanese Station will also feature handcrafted sushi, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura and more.