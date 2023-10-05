MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZES LARGEST CHARITY GOLF FUNDRAISING EVENT IN THAILAND TO DRIVE POSITIVE CHANGE

• Reducing environmental footprint: Sustainability is integrated into every aspect of Marriott’s operations in Thailand. By tracking and managing its waste, water and energy consumption, the group is pursuing its 2025 Sustainability Goals to reduce food waste by 50%, water intensity by 15%, and carbon intensity by 30%. Marriott has already eliminated single-use plastics from its properties, and on the issue of food waste, the company works with SOS to donate thousands of meals to disadvantaged communities. It is also in the process of rolling out 165 EV charging stations across Thailand by 2025, and has the long-term goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.





Marriott strives to empower its associates to drive change from within. Each hotel has set up an internal committee to identify and prioritize opportunities for sustainable operations, such as responsible sourcing, food waste strategies, organic gardens and more. This helps to create a culture of accountability to drive the company forward.

• Inspiring guests to do good with Marriott Bonvoy: Guests are also an integral part of Marriott’s sustainability commitment. Under “Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™”, a program that offers curated purpose-driven experiences that focus on three distinct pillars: Marine Conservation, Environmental Protection, and Community Engagement. Examples of partnership projects include a “Bamboo Shark Nursery” at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites, “Help the Herd,” a collaboration between Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and the Krabi Elephant House Sanctuary, and “Helmets for Kids,” at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa which the hotel guests can paint and donate motorcycle helmets for needed local schoolchildren.

“Our guests and associates are our biggest inspiration. They are the driving force behind Serve360. Research shows that 83% of global travelers believe that sustainable travel is vital, so we are dedicated to providing them with ways of integrating meaningful experiences into their vacations. This is the future of travel and we are proud to empower guests and associates to create a better tomorrow for the planet,” added Mr. Daryn Hudson, Co-Chair of Marriott’s International Business Councils Thailand, and General Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

For more information about Marriott’s Serve 360 program, please visit serve360.marriott.com