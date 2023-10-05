MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZES LARGEST CHARITY GOLF FUNDRAISING EVENT IN THAILAND TO DRIVE POSITIVE CHANGE
As it prepares to host the kingdom’s biggest charity golf day in Phuket this November, the company reaffirms its deep commitment to Serve Our World
Marriot International announced today its 2nd annual Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day in Phuket, Thailand, to fundraise for charitable causes as part of its commitment to make a positive impact wherever it does business. Following its successful inaugural edition in 2022, which raised over THB 2 million for charitable partners, this full-day event will take place on the 3rd November 3, 2023, at Blue Canyon Country Club, attracting golfers from around the world to take part in Thailand’s biggest charity golf day.
Guided by the company’s social impact and sustainability platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, the event aims to attract over 350 participants with all proceeds to be donated to three highly worthwhile organizations in Thailand: Save the Children, Asia Center Foundation, and Scholars of Sustenance (SOS).
“The hotel industry must recognize that we have a responsibility to tackle the world’s most pressing issues. We have a unique opportunity to be a force for good. At Marriott, we have made a long-term commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Guided by our 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Goals, and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, we are aiming to make a positive impact wherever we do business,” said Mr. Brad Edman, Multi-Property Vice President – Southern Thailand and General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.
As part of Marriott International’s commitment to creating a positive impact wherever it does business, the Thailand Marriott Business Council collaborates with non-profits, from UNICEF to The Thai Red Cross Society, Childrens’s Miracle Network Hospitals, International Rescue Committee, Prince’s Trust, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, World Central Kitchen and World Wildlife Fund, to support some of the most pressing social and environmental issues in the country. The Thailand Marriott Business Council is part of a worldwide network of Marriott International hotel leaders who work closely with hundreds of local charities and internationally recognized non-profit organizations, from children’s charities and wildlife funds to disaster relief organizations, sustainability bodies and many more.
In addition to the 2nd annual Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day in Phuket, here are a few examples of milestones marking Marriott’s commitment to Serve Our World in Thailand:
• Providing better training and job opportunities: To support youth from disadvantaged backgrounds, Marriott Thailand signed an MoU with Save the Children Thailand Foundation to provide youth from Pattani province, a conflict area, with vocational training to improve their employability. Most recently, the company also signed an MoU with Khon Kaen University International College (KKUIC) to empower the next generation of hospitality professionals in Northeast Thailand.
• Reducing environmental footprint: Sustainability is integrated into every aspect of Marriott’s operations in Thailand. By tracking and managing its waste, water and energy consumption, the group is pursuing its 2025 Sustainability Goals to reduce food waste by 50%, water intensity by 15%, and carbon intensity by 30%. Marriott has already eliminated single-use plastics from its properties, and on the issue of food waste, the company works with SOS to donate thousands of meals to disadvantaged communities. It is also in the process of rolling out 165 EV charging stations across Thailand by 2025, and has the long-term goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Marriott strives to empower its associates to drive change from within. Each hotel has set up an internal committee to identify and prioritize opportunities for sustainable operations, such as responsible sourcing, food waste strategies, organic gardens and more. This helps to create a culture of accountability to drive the company forward.
• Inspiring guests to do good with Marriott Bonvoy: Guests are also an integral part of Marriott’s sustainability commitment. Under “Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™”, a program that offers curated purpose-driven experiences that focus on three distinct pillars: Marine Conservation, Environmental Protection, and Community Engagement. Examples of partnership projects include a “Bamboo Shark Nursery” at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites, “Help the Herd,” a collaboration between Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and the Krabi Elephant House Sanctuary, and “Helmets for Kids,” at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa which the hotel guests can paint and donate motorcycle helmets for needed local schoolchildren.
“Our guests and associates are our biggest inspiration. They are the driving force behind Serve360. Research shows that 83% of global travelers believe that sustainable travel is vital, so we are dedicated to providing them with ways of integrating meaningful experiences into their vacations. This is the future of travel and we are proud to empower guests and associates to create a better tomorrow for the planet,” added Mr. Daryn Hudson, Co-Chair of Marriott’s International Business Councils Thailand, and General Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.
For more information about Marriott’s Serve 360 program, please visit serve360.marriott.com