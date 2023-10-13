Preserving the Royal Legacy and Passing on the Inspiration from the Teachings of “Somdet Ya”

In reverence of the benevolence of Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Boromarajajonani or “Somdet Ya” who has always had a profound impact on Thai people, and in commemoration of Her Majesty the Queen Mother's birthday anniversary on October 21, 2023. ICONSIAM Company Limited, a subsidiary of Siam Piwat Group, in collaboration with Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, and Frasers Property (Thailand) Company Limited, has organized the exhibition “The 26th Edition of Remembering . . . the Princess Mother” from Today - October 19, 2023. Princess Sirindhorn of Thailand, the Princess Royal and the Princess Debaratana Rajasuda presided over the opening ceremony on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Charoen Nakhon Hall, M Floor, ICONSIAM.

Thanphuying Putrie Viravaidya, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, "The 26th Edition of Remembering… the Princess Mother”, this year is held under the theme 'Inspiration' to preserve the royal legacy and pass on the inspiration from Her Majesty's teachings as the guiding principle in life. Her Majesty the Queen serves as an exemplary model of leading a simple and virtuous life, overflowing with compassion towards all individuals. She was also an exceptional mother, responsible for being the head of the family, as well as contributing to various charitable works consistently throughout her lifetime. We hope the younger generation can learn and access the beautiful and inspiring aspects of royal customs and traditions from Her Majesty."