Preserving the Royal Legacy and Passing on the Inspiration from the Teachings of “Somdet Ya” Through the Exhibition “The 26th Edition of Remembering . . . the Princess Mother” From Today – October 19, 2023 at Charoen Nakhon Hall, M Floor, ICONSIAM
In reverence of the benevolence of Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Boromarajajonani or “Somdet Ya” who has always had a profound impact on Thai people, and in commemoration of Her Majesty the Queen Mother's birthday anniversary on October 21, 2023. ICONSIAM Company Limited, a subsidiary of Siam Piwat Group, in collaboration with Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, and Frasers Property (Thailand) Company Limited, has organized the exhibition “The 26th Edition of Remembering . . . the Princess Mother” from Today - October 19, 2023. Princess Sirindhorn of Thailand, the Princess Royal and the Princess Debaratana Rajasuda presided over the opening ceremony on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Charoen Nakhon Hall, M Floor, ICONSIAM.
Thanphuying Putrie Viravaidya, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, "The 26th Edition of Remembering… the Princess Mother”, this year is held under the theme 'Inspiration' to preserve the royal legacy and pass on the inspiration from Her Majesty's teachings as the guiding principle in life. Her Majesty the Queen serves as an exemplary model of leading a simple and virtuous life, overflowing with compassion towards all individuals. She was also an exceptional mother, responsible for being the head of the family, as well as contributing to various charitable works consistently throughout her lifetime. We hope the younger generation can learn and access the beautiful and inspiring aspects of royal customs and traditions from Her Majesty."
Additionally, the exhibition "The 26th Edition of Remembering… the Princess Mother” is organized under the theme "Inspiration" which is divided into 4 zones:
Zone 1: "Mother's Stories" - Conveying the royal biography of Her Majesty from the book "Mother's Stories" and the relationships of the members of the "Mahidol" family.
Zone 2: "Mother of the Children" - Illustrating the simple and compassionate royal duties in nurturing and educating three children from a young age both in Thailand and abroad, as well as her contributions while residing in Thailand.
Zone 3: "Continuation of Mother's Work" - By Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana, Princess of Naradhiwas, continuing the royal legacy and involvement in various foundations. Her
Zone 4: "Prominent Figures of the World" - Both Her Majesty the Queen and Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana, Princess of Naradhiwas, have been recognized as important figures globally by UNESCO.
In addition to the exhibition, the event features products from the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, such as Café DoiTung, handicrafts, and agricultural products from DoiTung Lifestyle, including food from Khrua Tamnak Restaurant, as well as books such as "Mother's Stories," "Little Lord," "One Light is a Rainbow," and children's fairy tales are also available for purchase. Furthermore, there is an exhibition by the Thanyarak Foundation on the royal projects of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, which highlights the technology utilized by the foundation to combat breast cancer. The event is held from Today – October 19, 2023, at Charoen Nakhon Hall, M Floor, ICONSIAM. For more information, please contact 1333 or visit Facebook: ICONSIAM