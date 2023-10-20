XPCL launches green debentures in baht, offering maximum interest of 5.55% a year

As the operator of CKPower’s largest commercial hydropower plant, XPCL has received an “A-” level corporate credibility rating with “stable” outlook from Tris Rating, while its debenture credibility level is rated “BBB+”.

Aimed at major and/or institutional investors, XPCL green debentures are divided into three tranches:

Tranche 1, tenure of 3 years, redeemable in October 2026, with flat interest rate of 5.15% per annum.

Tranche 2, having a 4-year tenure, redeemable in October 2027, with flat interest rate of 5.30% per annum.

Tranche 3, having a 5-year tenure, redeemable in October 2028, with flat interest rate of 5.55% per annum.

XPCL’s green debentures fully comply with the Green Bond Principles 2021 and ASEAN Green Bond Standards 2018, and have been audited by DNV, an internationally-accredited registrar and classification society that serves as an independent external reviewer.

The company has announced that the funds raised from the issue of the debentures would be utilised to repay its loans that have floating interest rates to reduce financial risks from fluctuation in interest rates, as well as to reduce its average financial cost.