PM lauds digital broker offering equal investment opportunities to Thais

The PM was visiting Liberator’s booth during the event, “Dinner Talk Thailand Future 2024”, hosted by Nation Group in Bangkok on Tuesday (October 24).

Liberator’s chief executive officer, Pavalin Limthongchai, was attending the event. She has pioneered a Thai-made mobile application that allows investors to learn about finance and investment, as well as to trade in securities of domestic and US-based companies without paying a commission fee.

Pavalin told Srettha that Liberator’s vision was to create a Thai-made investment platform that promoted equal investment opportunities.

“We eliminated the trade commission fee to allow all investors, no matter how big or small, to enter the world of investment without any obstacles,” she said. “Furthermore, Liberator supported the communities on our platform by providing knowledge and the latest information via website and application, ensuring knowledgeable and sustainable investments.”

“Liberator believes in an investment world where everyone is equal. We have been fighting against inequalities that do not make sense, such as varying commission fees and limited access to investment data and analyses. That is why our platform has no commission fee per transaction, to facilitate small investors,” added Pavalin.