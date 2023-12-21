TPIPL wins the prestigious award for sustainability achievement at the Global Sustainability Leadership Awards 2023

Mr. Pakkapol also participated in the seminar's opening session 'The 4 Cs of Sustainability: Collaboration, Control, Communication, and Commitment.' The panel discussion included C-suite leaders representing various fields of interest, including apparel manufacturing and retail, water utilities, providers of clean and green technologies, and institutions of higher learning.

World Sustainability Congress is an organization with a mission to accelerate a just, humanitarian, and prosperous transformation to sustainable development.

The goal of TPI Polene is to achieve sustainable development and balance the economy, environment, and society under good governance (ESG). Circular Economy, Green Economy, and Bio Economy are referred to as Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) and used at every stage of the value chain by using waste fuel instead of coal in the cement production process, and aiming to operate renewable energy power plants to replace coal 100%. The company committed to green, clean, and environmentally friendly production. This award demonstrates the organization's firm commitment to sustainable development and growth.

