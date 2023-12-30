Navigating Megatrends in 2024: A Focus on Thailand and ASEAN

1. Demographic Change

As the global population surges, specific regions face unique challenges. Africa anticipates a near doubling of its population in two decades, while Europe and China project declines. Aging societies become a common thread, redirecting economic growth reliance towards technology-driven productivity. Thailand has one of the most ageing populations in the region. Up to 30% of Thailand’s population is expected to cross the elderly barrier by 2036.

It is paramount that we upskill the next generation, embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, fostering creativity and innovation to offset this.



2. Urbanization

The rise of megacities, a phenomenon projected to include 43 by 2030, requires ASEAN nations to invest substantially in sustainable mass transit systems. Smart infrastructure, including 5G-powered communication networks, emerges as a key component for efficient and connected city living. Embracing advanced technologies like vertical farming becomes imperative for addressing food and water scarcity challenges in expanding urban areas and city states, such as Singapore.