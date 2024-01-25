NEX marks significant growth with electric truck deliveries to Logistics Asia for Thai Namthip Group operations

Khanist Srivajiraprabha, the Chief Executive Officer of NEX Point Public Company Limited, disclosed the company's recent delivery of an electric vehicle (EV) tractor to Logistics Asia Company Limited. This move underscores NEX’s dedication to Green Logistics Sustainability, focusing on reducing environmental impact, conserving energy, and enhancing operational efficiency. This strategic decision not only cements NEX's position as a leader in sustainable logistics solutions but also reflects its commitment to promoting a greener future in the logistics industry.

Mr Leandro Martin Chazarreta, CEO of Logistics Asia Company Limited, acknowledged the receipt of the electric tractor truck from NEX, which will be instrumental in transporting goods for Thai Namthip Company Limited. Covering the entire Thai market, these vehicles will transport a range of products, including beverages and FMCG. Committed to being a vanguard in ASEAN logistics, Logistics Asia continuously innovates and integrates the latest technology in transportation vehicles and equipment. This approach ensures the provision of customized, cutting-edge logistics solutions to meet the evolving needs of their clientele.

Thai Namthip Company Limited, a prominent player in Thailand’s beverage sector, is known for products like Coca-Cola, Coke No Sugar, and Coke Light. This partnership with NEX and Logistics Asia underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices and efficient supply chain management.