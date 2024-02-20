AIT Engineering & Technology open house inspires next generation of innovators
The Asian Institute of Technology's (AIT) School of Engineering and Technology (SET) hosted a vibrant open house on 12 February 2024, drawing 108 prospective students from diverse academic backgrounds to its beautiful green campus at Pathum Thani.
This event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the campus environment and gain insights into SET's diverse master's and Ph.D. programs, including detailed information on courses, scholarships, and student support.
The primary goal of the open house was to offer prospective students a firsthand experience of academic offerings, faculty expertise, and research opportunities. Cutting-edge research displays and hands-on lab visits provided valuable insights into the innovative work happening at SET. Attendees engaged directly with professors, explored networking opportunities, and gained insights into career paths within the SET community. The event also showcased campus facilities, offering a glimpse into the vibrant campus culture and environment.
Welcoming the participants, Dean of SET Prof. Sangam Shrestha highlighted the event's significance in helping students explore academic programs and engage with faculty and peers. He encouraged attendees to ask questions and seek guidance from faculty and staff members to make well-informed decisions about their educational journey.
The event showcased all three departments of SET: Civil & Infrastructure Engineering (CIE), Information & Communications Technologies (ICT), and Industrial Systems Engineering (ISE). Participants had the opportunity to visit various labs within SET, where they witnessed innovative projects, including haptic displays for the visually impaired, exoskeleton suits powered by hydraulic actuators, and autonomous balancing robots. These demonstrations sparked curiosity and excitement about AI, electronics, and the integration of mechanisms into the designs.
Additionally, the event featured dedicated spaces for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center, Drone Entry, AIT Solutions, Global Water and Sanitation Center (GWSC), AIT Special Degree Programs, and AIT Entrepreneurship Center, offering additional insights into the diverse opportunities available at AIT.
Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing a desire for longer lab visits and suggesting extending the open house to two days. Overall, the event was successful, providing aspiring students with valuable insights into SET's academic and research opportunities.
For more information visit: https://ait.ac.th/school/school-of-engineering-and-technology/