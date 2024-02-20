AIT Engineering & Technology open house inspires next generation of innovators

This event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the campus environment and gain insights into SET's diverse master's and Ph.D. programs, including detailed information on courses, scholarships, and student support.

The primary goal of the open house was to offer prospective students a firsthand experience of academic offerings, faculty expertise, and research opportunities. Cutting-edge research displays and hands-on lab visits provided valuable insights into the innovative work happening at SET. Attendees engaged directly with professors, explored networking opportunities, and gained insights into career paths within the SET community. The event also showcased campus facilities, offering a glimpse into the vibrant campus culture and environment.

Welcoming the participants, Dean of SET Prof. Sangam Shrestha highlighted the event's significance in helping students explore academic programs and engage with faculty and peers. He encouraged attendees to ask questions and seek guidance from faculty and staff members to make well-informed decisions about their educational journey.