NACC: Gratuities are the origin of bribes which require measures to prevent corruption

The virtue of Section 128 is to prohibit government officials in all positions and those who have vacated office of a public official for less than two years are prohibited from accepting assets or any other benefits which may be calculated in monetary value, or valuable things such as discounting, entertainment, services, training, or others that could be counted as valuable assets. However, there are exceptions unless the acceptance of assets or other benefits is on an ethical basis under the criteria and amount as prescribed by the NACC.

1. The receiving which is permitted by law, such as salary, position allowance, allowance for fieldwork, and cooperative dividends.

2. Receiving from parents, heirs, or relatives in accordance with custom or ethical basis of the givers.

3. Receiving in accordance with custom and ethics, that is, from a person on the occasion of a festival or important day, congratulations, expressing appreciation, welcoming, expressing condolences, or giving according to etiquette that is practiced in society according to the following criteria:

3.1 Receiving from other people without specifying the recipient such as lucky draw.

3.2 Receiving from a person who is not a relative with a monetary value not exceeding 3,000 baht.

If assets exceeding 3,000 baht are received and it is undeniably necessary to receive them in order to maintain goodwill, friendship, or good relations, the following actions must be taken:

- The notification is required according to the specified form within 30 days from the date of receiving the properties to the highest executive of the agency or those with authority to appoint or remove from the position for consideration.

- If there is a verdict indicating to return the properties, it must be returned immediately or, if it cannot be returned, it must be handed over to the right of the agency without delay.

In case of violation of Section 128, there is a criminal penalty: any public official who violates Section 128 shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding 60,000 baht or both.

From the above information, it is only a measure to prevent corruption. Those must be implemented in parallel with adjusting the thinking process, consciousness, and behavior of Thai people to be able to clearly distinguish between personal and public interests. This will also create good values for Thai society. If seeing any government officials violating the law, please report the information to the NACC Office Tel. 1205 or website: www.nacc.go.th

Reference: The case of bribery and receiving properties or other benefits by government officials, Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Source: https://www.nacc.go.th/categorydetail/20180831184638361/20240201140108?

* This press release translation is funded by National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).

