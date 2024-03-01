A whole new business platform for Thailand's PCB and electronics manufacturing chain, Intelligent Asia Thailand

The global Top 5 PCB companies have already set up in Thailand, aiming at the chips being key components in electronics, auto vehicles, and telecommunications industries and fully pushed into competitive industries by Thai Government. Many companies also try to rebuild the supply chain and find new suppliers, operation places, and talents. A new global competition has already taken shape.

With the rise of Thailand, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd. and Worldex G.E.C. Co., Ltd. will hold Intelligent Asia Thailand in EH100 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from February 29th to March 2nd to create a new business platform for companies looking to expand in Thailand.

The first exhibition is titled "Integration of Electronics Supply Chain" and plans to display 5 major industry topics, including PCB, electronic assembly, automation, smart optoelectronic display, and battery power, connecting Thailand's key manufacturing industries, attracted participation from 203 companies and brands across 14 countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, Poland, India, Germany, Mexico, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. Well-known exhibitors, such as Dynamic, FIRST QUALITY, HAN'S CNC, DER LIH FUH, TONGTAI, MACHVISION, C SUN, UTECHZONE, SAA, SYNPOWER, ASIA NEO TECH, CHIME-BALL, YAN TIN CHEMICALS, WEISUN, SHINBU, Schmoll-Asia Pacific, KLA, LONG LONG, ZHIQIN, GROUP UP, CIN PHOWN, Delta, Solomon, Teco, Chelic, SMMC, Render, JET, HPB and CHIBIN.