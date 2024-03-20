SCB WEALTH excels globally: Secures triple awards for excellence in CIO-DPM and Digital Wealth for second consecutive year

This achievement underscores SCB's leadership in investment excellence and top-tier wealth management services, reaffirming its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers. The trio of accolades received includes: 1) Best Domestic Private Bank - CIO Office; 2) Best Domestic Private Bank - Discretionary Portfolio Management; and 3) Best Domestic Private Bank - Digital Innovation and Services. The awards ceremony, hosted by Asian Private Banker, Asia’s premier financial and investment magazine, took place recently at the JW Marriott Hotel, Hong Kong.

Mr. Sornchai expressed his profound satisfaction and pride in receiving three awards for the second consecutive year. These accolades stand as a testament to his team's unwavering determination and dedication to prioritizing customer-centric approaches. Their commitment extends to meticulously selecting products tailored to diverse market conditions and continually innovating financial and investment solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and robust data platforms, such as the Wealth Platform, they analyze customer investment data to personalize strategies according to individual risk tolerances and desired returns. This approach, fully integrated with Open Architecture, empowers customers to select investment products aligned precisely with their needs. This latest recognition underscores the excellence of wealth management at SCB WEALTH, highlighting its pivotal role in consistently delivering favorable returns. Each success story of customers achieving sustainable wealth serves as a catalyst for SCB WEALTH to persistently evolve and strive for excellence in investment selection, ensuring optimal outcomes for every client.