SCB WEALTH excels globally: Secures triple awards for excellence in CIO-DPM and Digital Wealth for second consecutive year
Siam Commercial Bank’s Wealth Banking Group, led by Mr. Sornchai Suneta (CFA) (center), First Executive Vice President of the SCB Investment Office and Product Function; Ms. Ruttaya Tongrut (third from right), Executive Vice President of Wealth Strategy and Enablement; and Ms. Salisa Hanpanich (third from left), Executive Vice President of Wealth Capability Development, has once again secured three prestigious global awards at the "2023 ASIAN PRIVATE BANKER: 13th Award for Distinction" event.
This achievement underscores SCB's leadership in investment excellence and top-tier wealth management services, reaffirming its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers. The trio of accolades received includes: 1) Best Domestic Private Bank - CIO Office; 2) Best Domestic Private Bank - Discretionary Portfolio Management; and 3) Best Domestic Private Bank - Digital Innovation and Services. The awards ceremony, hosted by Asian Private Banker, Asia’s premier financial and investment magazine, took place recently at the JW Marriott Hotel, Hong Kong.
Mr. Sornchai expressed his profound satisfaction and pride in receiving three awards for the second consecutive year. These accolades stand as a testament to his team's unwavering determination and dedication to prioritizing customer-centric approaches. Their commitment extends to meticulously selecting products tailored to diverse market conditions and continually innovating financial and investment solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and robust data platforms, such as the Wealth Platform, they analyze customer investment data to personalize strategies according to individual risk tolerances and desired returns. This approach, fully integrated with Open Architecture, empowers customers to select investment products aligned precisely with their needs. This latest recognition underscores the excellence of wealth management at SCB WEALTH, highlighting its pivotal role in consistently delivering favorable returns. Each success story of customers achieving sustainable wealth serves as a catalyst for SCB WEALTH to persistently evolve and strive for excellence in investment selection, ensuring optimal outcomes for every client.
All three awards, earned for the second consecutive year, were bestowed by the esteemed committee of Asian Private Banker. This success highlights the committee's recognition of SCB WEALTH's exceptional potential, determination, and dedication to continuously enhancing financial products and services. Leveraging cutting-edge technology across multiple platforms, the team has elevated service standards, effectively meeting the diverse investment needs of clients and fostering the creation of sustainable wealth. These coveted awards include:
1. The Best Domestic Private Bank - CIO Office: This accolade underscores the exceptional professional acumen of the SCB CIO team, consistently conducting comprehensive analyses of economic and investment landscapes to offer tailored guidance for investors in adjusting their investment strategies. This includes strategic asset allocation (SAA) and tactical asset allocation (TAA) planning, designed to suit diverse investment scenarios. Over the past five years (2017-2022), the team has achieved an impressive return of 13.92%, surpassing the standard deviation of 10.21%. Diversification remains paramount in asset allocation, encompassing not only traditional assets like stocks, bonds, gold, oil, and real estate but also private assets and structured products, tailored to individual risk appetites. This diversified approach enhances portfolio stability, minimizes volatility, and offers regular opportunities for favorable returns.
2. The Best Domestic Private Bank – Discretionary Portfolio Management: This award acknowledges the bank's commitment to tailoring portfolios to each client's unique needs and adjusting asset allocations in response to prevailing market conditions. Offering a spectrum of investment styles, the bank ensures comprehensive coverage of client preferences, whether focused on returns, risk mitigation, or suitability across various market conditions.
3. The Best Domestic Private Bank - Digital Innovation and Services: SCB stands out as a pioneer in digital wealth banking, exemplifying excellence in innovating the Wealth Platform (wPlan) through intelligent data-driven analytics for investment planning. This platform facilitates the organization of investment portfolios with a personalized approach to asset allocation, precisely meeting client needs. Additionally, the bank boasts a dedicated team of Relationship Managers providing close monitoring and tailored advice, fostering a hybrid advisory model that flexibly adapts to customer preferences, ensuring a seamless blend of digital efficiency and personalized service—a true embodiment of "Digital Wealth with a Human Touch."