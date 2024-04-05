Siam Legal Receives Thailand Elite Visa Sales Award 2024

Bestowed by Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., this esteemed accolade solidifies Siam Legal's position as one of Thailand’s premier immigration service providers, demonstrating our unmatched dedication to excellence and unparalleled service delivery to our esteemed Thailand Elite Visa clients.

The Thailand Privilege GSSA Awards ceremony was held on March 20, 2024, at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. The symposium was a platform to recognize and honor organizations for their significant contributions to Thailand Privilege Card, and to provide insights into the latest developments within the Thai Elite Visa program.

Distinguished speakers at the event included Mr. Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. and Mr. Pichayut Promburee, Director of Business Development & Privileges.

Thailand Privilege Card highlighted its remarkable achievements in 2023, marked by a record-breaking milestone of 11,846 memberships. This impressive success highlights the growing appeal of Thai Elite Visas among discerning clients seeking long-term visas with premium benefits. The Thailand Elite Visa continues to captivate individuals with its exclusive benefits across various categories such as travel, finance, leisure, health, and well-being.