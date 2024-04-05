Siam Legal Receives Thailand Elite Visa Sales Award 2024
Siam Legal International is thrilled to announce its latest achievement: the prestigious Best Sales Performance Award (Western) 2024.
Bestowed by Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., this esteemed accolade solidifies Siam Legal's position as one of Thailand’s premier immigration service providers, demonstrating our unmatched dedication to excellence and unparalleled service delivery to our esteemed Thailand Elite Visa clients.
The Thailand Privilege GSSA Awards ceremony was held on March 20, 2024, at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. The symposium was a platform to recognize and honor organizations for their significant contributions to Thailand Privilege Card, and to provide insights into the latest developments within the Thai Elite Visa program.
Distinguished speakers at the event included Mr. Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. and Mr. Pichayut Promburee, Director of Business Development & Privileges.
Thailand Privilege Card highlighted its remarkable achievements in 2023, marked by a record-breaking milestone of 11,846 memberships. This impressive success highlights the growing appeal of Thai Elite Visas among discerning clients seeking long-term visas with premium benefits. The Thailand Elite Visa continues to captivate individuals with its exclusive benefits across various categories such as travel, finance, leisure, health, and well-being.
Mr. Manatase highlighted that at the heart of Thailand Privilege Card's success lies its innovative M.O.R.E. strategy: Member-centric approach, Opportunity exploration, Responsibility, and relentless pursuit of Excellence. This strategic framework guarantees unmatched value and service for all members.
With membership tiers ranging from GOLD, DIAMOND, PLATINUM, and the exclusive invitation-only RESERVE, the Thailand Privilege Card caters to diverse needs, offering a plethora of custom long-term residency and privileges to all members.
During the event, attendees were acquainted with new and enhanced privileges for Thai Elite Visa holders, including complimentary legal consultations provided by Siam Legal. Discussions also revolved around the upcoming launch of the Thailand Privilege mobile app and ebook, aimed at further elevating members’ experiences. Additionally, details were shared about the process of upgrading previous Thai Elite Visa membership to the new Thailand Privilege membership, including associated fees and point systems.
Setting the organization’s future goals, Thailand Privilege Card aims to surpass 39,000 members by the end of 2024, projecting a substantial contribution of over 50 Billion THB to the economy. By continuously innovating and adapting to evolving market demands, the Thailand Elite Visa remains a premier choice for long-term residency solutions, reaffirming Thailand's appeal as a global destination for premier individuals.
The event also highlighted the evolving needs of clients since the introduction of the first Thailand Privilege packages, demonstrating the commitment of Thailand Privilege Card and its partners to adapt and innovate to meet these changing demands.
Siam Legal International extends its sincerest gratitude to Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., for this esteemed recognition, and to our clients for their continued trust and support. This award motivates us to continue striving for excellence in providing effective legal and immigration services to clients who choose Thailand as their second home.
For more information, contact Siam Legal International (Bangkok Office)
Address: Two Pacific Place 18th Floor Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Phone: +66 2 254 8900
Mobile: +6680 005 9642