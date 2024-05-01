Thailand’s NACC finds guilty among four former executives of energy base firm of corruption and bribery

Accordingly, the NACC arrived at the following decisions:

1. The acts of Mr. Chitrapongse Kwangsukstith, Mr. Anucha Sihanatkathakul, and Mr. Maroot Mrigadat constituted criminal offenses of corruption and collusion under §§8 and 11 of the Act on the Offences of Officials in State Organizations or Agencies, B.E. 2502 (1959); and §12 of the Act on the Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to Government Agencies, B.E. 2542 (1999). The acts of Mr. Mrigadat additionally have grounds for a gross disciplinary offense.

2. The acts of Mr. Poawpadet Vorabutr constituted criminal offenses of corruption, collusion, and bribery under §§6, 8, and 11 of the Act on the Offences of Officials in State Organizations or Agencies, B.E. 2502 (1959); §§5 and 12 of the Act on the Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to Government Agencies, B.E. 2542 (1999); §§5 (1) and (2) in conjunction with §60 of Anti-Money Laundering Act, B.E. 2542 (1999); and §§103 in conjunction with 122 of the Organic Act on Counter Corruption, B.E. 2542 (1999) (currently, an offense under §§128 in conjunction with 169 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2561 (2018)). The acts also have grounds for a gross disciplinary offense.

3. The investigation found no facts and evidence demonstrating other persons’ offenses as accused. The accusations had no grounds for further proceedings and were dismissed accordingly.

Due to the death of Mr. Chulasingh Vasantasingh, the right to file a criminal case was extinguished. His case was disposed.

In accordance with §§91 (1) and (2), and §98 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2561 (2018), the NACC’s report, investigation file, documentary evidence, electronic copy, and decision shall be sent to the Attorney-General for prosecution in the competent court, and to their superiors for disciplinary proceedings. Also, the NACC shall notify the Attorney-General to file a motion to the competent court for the confiscation of approximately US$300,000 bribes in accordance with §§83 and 84 in conjunction with 93 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2561 (2018).

This successful investigation is one of the tremendous examples reflecting the NACC’s strong commitment in fighting transnational bribery and emphasized the importance of working cooperatively alongside our international partners to effectively investigate transnational bribery cases.



*This press release translation is funded by National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).



