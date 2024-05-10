BTS ‘monochrome pop-up’ lands in Siam Paragon

Fans of the iconic K-pop boyband BTS were delighted to find rare black and white photographs and art installations in the monochrome theme at the “BTS Pop-up: Monochrome in Bangkok” exhibition at Siam Paragon on Friday. The event runs until June 23.

The 330-square-meter “BTS POP-UP : MONOCHROME IN BANGKOK” located on the 3rd floor of Siam Paragon is themed “exclusive & luxury modern warehouse” and set to welcome eager fans of BTS who are currently excited about Jin’s return from his mandatory military service in June. 

The pop-up promises a collection of never-before-seen portraits of each member, set in a luxury gallery atmosphere. The conveyor-belt, serving as the centerstage, echoes the recently released parcel-delivery-themed teaser for the event. It will transport packages that represent gift boxes from BTS, specially delivered to ARMY, the official name for their dedicated fandom.

In addition to the MONOCHROME official merch sold at the Seoul pop-up, varieties of exclusive merchandise and collectibles designed by INNOCEAN Inc will be available.

●    Portrait – Group and individual member portraits are available including photo cards, postcard books as well as photos on fabric. Also on offer will be limited-edition portraits in canvas.

●    Lifestyle – The pop-up also presents a DIY zone that fans can creatively create their very own keyrings. Specially-designed instant cameras are also available. 

●    Fashion – Exclusively to Bangkok’s outpost, licensed wind jacket and hat will be brought by INNOCEAN Inc. Accessories are also must-have items, featuring necklaces and rings engraved with dates commemorating BTS’ debut and the establishment of their fandom, ARMY.

There will be a continuous wave of excitement as more surprising gifts await fans on June 13, 2024, which marks BTS ’the 11th debut anniversary. 

“BTS POP-UP : MONOCHROME IN BANGKOK” will open only from May 10 to June 23, 2024, from 10.00 a.m. – 9.00 p.m. on the 3rd Floor of Siam Paragon. For more information, follow Siam Paragon’s Facebook, @innopopup X account and @bts_bighit X account.

