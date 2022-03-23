Mon, April 04, 2022

Taycan with over 500km range makes SE Asian debut at Bangkok Motor Show

The new Porsche Taycan GTS has made its first regional appearance at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show at Impact, Muang Thong Thani.

The new model complements a 9-car line-up from Porsche Thailand, represented by AAS Auto Service, for the show.

The “sporty, soulful” Taycan GTS boasts a range of up to 504km, making it the first Taycan to break the 500km range mark, the company said in a press release.

The new model clearly differentiates itself from its design: a Sports Design Package brings a distinctive trim for the front, rear and side skirts, and daytime running light elements in the LED main headlights are finished in matte black with 3D track graphics.

For the first time, a panoramic roof equipped with “sunshine control” technology is optional on the new Taycan GTS.

Porsche Active Suspension Management, specifically adapted to the Taycan GTS, elevates the dynamism of the model by providing improved grip and greater comfort, the press statement added.

This sporty variant charges up to an “impressive” 440kW (598 PS) of overboost power and a maximum torque of 850 Nm when Launch Control is activated. In normal operation, a handy power output of up to 380 kW (517 PS) is also available, with a top speed of up to 250km/h.

Porsche’s year-on-year Thailand sales increased by 105 per cent in 2021, led by strong demand for the automaker's electrified vehicles, the press release said, with BEV and PHEV models making up more than 85 per cent of total sales.

“The year 2021 presented many challenges in the new normal, and we had to pivot around numerous obstacles presented by external circumstances,” Porsche Thailand managing director Peter Rohwer said.

“But thanks to the strong demand from our ever-passionate Porsche fans here in Thailand, and close collaboration across the value chain, we were able to finish with strong results.”

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

