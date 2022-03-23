Taycan with over 500km range makes SE Asian debut at Bangkok Motor Show

The “sporty, soulful” Taycan GTS boasts a range of up to 504km, making it the first Taycan to break the 500km range mark, the company said in a press release.

The new model clearly differentiates itself from its design: a Sports Design Package brings a distinctive trim for the front, rear and side skirts, and daytime running light elements in the LED main headlights are finished in matte black with 3D track graphics.

For the first time, a panoramic roof equipped with “sunshine control” technology is optional on the new Taycan GTS.

Porsche Active Suspension Management, specifically adapted to the Taycan GTS, elevates the dynamism of the model by providing improved grip and greater comfort, the press statement added.