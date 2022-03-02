Thu, March 17, 2022

tech

Chula installs EV charging stations on campus as SAMYAN SmartCity Project takes shape

To support energy sustainability and the use of clean energy vehicles, the Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) has installed electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in and around campus for personal and public vehicles. Up to 27 EV charging stations are now open for service across Samyan and Siam Square areas, enough to simultaneously charge 87 vehicles at a time.

Associate Professor Wisanu Subsompon, Vice President for Property and Physical Resources Management, Chulalongkorn University, said that car users today are more conscious about the environment and are opting for the more environmentally-friendly electric vehicles. 

“Electric cars can help reduce air pollution, lessen the greenhouse effect from carbon emissions, and cut down the airborne PM 2.5 released from exhausts of petrol or diesel cars,” he said. “The project to install EV charging stations on campus is a part of the more extensive SAMYAN SmartCity project, which aims to develop the areas in and around Chulalongkorn University into a comfortable and livable city. The vision is to create value for the community and society, blend people’s quality of life with businesses, and work for a sustainable highest and best use for the livelihood of all.” 
 

Chula installs EV charging stations on campus as SAMYAN SmartCity Project takes shape

Set on providing convenience for EV users and people in the community, PMCU has fully supported the EV charging station installations in the Samyan and Siam Square areas. To date, 27 EV charging stations housing 87 chargers are in place, with 70 chargers using alternating current (AC) and 17 using direct current (DC).

The charging stations are distributed strategically across the university and neighboring areas, including the recently opened SIAMSCAPE, Chula  Bookstore, the parking lot behind Siam Square One, Novotel Hotel, MBK Center, Chamchuri Square, Block 28, CU Terrace, CU Centenary Park, CU Sport Zone, Dragon Town, Samyan Mitrtown, and the PTT Station on Rama 4 Road.

Chula installs EV charging stations on campus as SAMYAN SmartCity Project takes shape

Published : March 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

