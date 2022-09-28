Bett Asia expo to showcase five tech trends shaping education in Asia in 2023 and beyond

Microlearning/Bite-sized learning

Learning is best if it's of interest and timely. The "amount" of learning is shrinking based on a shorter attention span. The "seriousness" of content and delivery are transitioning to a more "playful" way. Teachers had used social media platforms such as Tik Tok and YouTube Shorts during the pandemic as their teaching channels. An EdTech company in Thailand, Vonder takes this approach and offers a micro-learning platform where students can engage with learning in a fast and fun way, exemplifying less conventional but effective classroom learning experiences.

Immersive learning technology – Extended Reality (XR)

Extended Reality (XR) is the umbrella term that covers Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), mixed Reality (MR), and other immersive technology. It has tremendous opportunities for learning as it offers a "real-life" learning experience without limited time and space. "Walking" through a temple in the Ayutthaya period is likely much more fun and engaging than just trying to read and remember from a history book. Extended Reality also offers a simulation environment for students who are training in medical schools or who are undertaking vocational training, for example. A national initiative such as the Aniveres Mataverse project, a partnership between 17 Thai Universities with the Ministry of Higher Education, Thailand is shaping trends on a large scale.

Lifelong learning/ Skill acquisition

The existing education system today is constantly playing catch-up with the fast-paced and ever-changing world. The curricula available in schools can be outdated very quickly as the world moves at high speed. The things students need to learn are not taught in schools. Students and employees are expected to reskill to cope with the demands in the future. The global initiative World Economic Forum is working with more than 350 organisations to provide 1 billion people with better skills and education development to close the skills gaps, with many EdTech companies in Asia also addressing this specific problem.

We indeed have learned a lot over the past two years. The pandemic forces us to rethink and reimagine how we learn and prepare for the future. With technology as an enabler, the opportunities are endless.