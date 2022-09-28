Bett Asia expo to showcase five tech trends shaping education in Asia in 2023 and beyond
For more than two years, we have seen a significant shift in technology in education due to the pandemic. The accelerated adoption of technology has brought new ways of learning at scale, and education pivots to address real-world learning. We can all agree that a learning journey is personal and happens anywhere and anytime with technology. And as we are coming out of the Covid-19 disruption, we take our lessons learned, priorities and opportunities with us.
Here are the top five trends that will shape Asia's education in 2023 and beyond that will also be showcased at the Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo in Bangkok from October 11-12 at The Athenee Hotel, co-hosted with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand.
Hybrid/ Blended Learning
With the rapid digital adoption during the pandemic, schools and education institutes have changed how they deliver learning experiences to their students. Though online learning may not be suitable for all learners due to the lack of infrastructure, the Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo will unveil the benefits of hybrid learning as it gives flexibility and impact when used to design new learning models. Many education institutes leverage what they have built during the pandemic to create the next normal of learning.
Personalised learning
We all learn differently, based on our interests, learning styles and accessibility to resources. Learning during the pandemic has amplified each student's uniqueness. With the assistance of technology, the learning experience can be more personal and relevant to students. Schools and educational institutes have an opportunity to create a more targeted learning experience for students in terms of content, pedagogy and assessment. Real-time data monitoring and tracking, as well as software learning analytics, can help to create student-centric learning experiences. A Thailand-based Starfish Class is a personalised, authentic assessment tool to help teachers develop skills and record learning evidence of students that could potentially enhance the learning curve of all students.
Microlearning/Bite-sized learning
Learning is best if it's of interest and timely. The "amount" of learning is shrinking based on a shorter attention span. The "seriousness" of content and delivery are transitioning to a more "playful" way. Teachers had used social media platforms such as Tik Tok and YouTube Shorts during the pandemic as their teaching channels. An EdTech company in Thailand, Vonder takes this approach and offers a micro-learning platform where students can engage with learning in a fast and fun way, exemplifying less conventional but effective classroom learning experiences.
Immersive learning technology – Extended Reality (XR)
Extended Reality (XR) is the umbrella term that covers Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), mixed Reality (MR), and other immersive technology. It has tremendous opportunities for learning as it offers a "real-life" learning experience without limited time and space. "Walking" through a temple in the Ayutthaya period is likely much more fun and engaging than just trying to read and remember from a history book. Extended Reality also offers a simulation environment for students who are training in medical schools or who are undertaking vocational training, for example. A national initiative such as the Aniveres Mataverse project, a partnership between 17 Thai Universities with the Ministry of Higher Education, Thailand is shaping trends on a large scale.
Lifelong learning/ Skill acquisition
The existing education system today is constantly playing catch-up with the fast-paced and ever-changing world. The curricula available in schools can be outdated very quickly as the world moves at high speed. The things students need to learn are not taught in schools. Students and employees are expected to reskill to cope with the demands in the future. The global initiative World Economic Forum is working with more than 350 organisations to provide 1 billion people with better skills and education development to close the skills gaps, with many EdTech companies in Asia also addressing this specific problem.
We indeed have learned a lot over the past two years. The pandemic forces us to rethink and reimagine how we learn and prepare for the future. With technology as an enabler, the opportunities are endless.