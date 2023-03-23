UNHCR scales up its “6th Ramadan and Zakat campaign” in Thailand to mobilize more support for people forced to flee. 

UNHCR’s Zakat initiative complies with the Shariah requirements. In collaboration with Tabah Foundation for Research and Consultation and today’s 15 leading Islamic legal scholars (fatwas) and institutes in Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, Mauritania and Thailand, UNHCR is allowed to collect and distribute Zakat to forcibly displaced people affected by war and conflict to enable them to have enough food, clean water, safe shelter, and cash assistance.

“Islamic Bank of Thailand provides shariah-compliant financial services that emphasize on ethical finance and promote social equality. One of the public services offered by ibank is the management of Zakat accounts to customers on behalf of those eligible to receive Zakat in Thailand. Partnership with UNHCR to support humanitarian work allows the bank to extend our assistance to a global level, especially on refugee causes which are one of the urgent global crises to connect Thai Muslims to take part in making a difference to refugee families during this holy month,” explained Thaweelap Rittapirom, President of Islamic Bank of Thailand.

In the previous years, Zakat and Sadakah have helped more than 6 million displaced people worldwide in 26 countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Nigeria.

In its sixth year, UNHCR and the Sheikhul Islam Office extend the collaborations to major Shariah bank, media partners, and young influencers in Thailand to mobilize support for refugees and displaced people around the world.

“Ramadan carries several meanings. It is a time of giving and sharing with other fellow human beings. The partnership with UNHCR not only allows us to be creative with content in accordance with our vision but also instil virtue and inspire Thai Muslims to donate and help millions of families in need who seek asylum all over the planet,” said Kritsanaphol Pongtanavaranont, Chief Executive Officer of TV Burabha Group.

The 6th Ramadan campaign also welcomes a new media partner to join the giving community.

“Media plays an important role in creating awareness, supporting fundraising activities, and encouraging the public to a better understanding of refugees. I am honoured to be part of this network to amplify the refugee voices and connect Thai people to channels allowing them to help refugees and displaced people during this holy month. ” Withayakorn Ismael, Editor in Chief of Halal Life Magazine added.

Refugees are facing difficulties like never before. This year, more than $2.7 billion are needed in countries where UNHCR distributes Zakat and Sadaqah. This global Ramadan campaign calls for solidarity and generosity in the face of rising humanitarian needs to provide an efficient, trusted, and compliant route to fulfil Zakat obligations. Our unique cash-assistance programme guarantees that 100% of Zakat contributions go directly to the people in need and is subject to rigorous governance and control, ensuring transparency throughout the process from collection to distribution.

Millions of refugees and displaced people are struggling to survive, yet they haven’t given up. Your Zakat and Sadaqah donation are a lifeline for families in need this Ramadan. Don’t give up on them. Donate now at www.unhcr.org/th/en