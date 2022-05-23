'Don’t forget Rohingyas while focussing on Ukraine'

"They want to do this only if their security is guaranteed and if their citizenship is recognised. These are virtually stateless people at this moment," he said, highlighting the importance of their freedom of movement and access to services after their return to Myanmar.

The high commissioner will meet with representatives of the government of Bangladesh to discuss the ongoing response to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhashan Char.

He will also highlight the need for sustained international support when meeting with key donors and partners who support the humanitarian response in Cox's Bazar and Bhashan Char.

During his visit to the camps and Bhashan Char, Grandi will meet with Rohingya refugees to discuss their needs, challenges and hopes for the future.

Grandi is accompanied on his visit by Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR's regional director for Asia and the Pacific, and Herve de Villeroche, senior advisor to the High Commissioner.

Daily Star

