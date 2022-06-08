Sun, June 26, 2022

life

UNHCR Thailand launching special film fest to commemorate World Refugee Day

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • UNHCR Thailand launching special fi...

To commemorate World Refugee Day on June 20, UNHCR Thailand has teamed up with the US Embassy in Bangkok, the Canadian Embassy, the Embassy of Denmark, Paragon Cineplex, Documentary Club, TV Burabha and PlanToys to organise the 11th Refugee Film Festival.

The festival showcases refugee stories with award-winning movies and documentaries from around the globe.

The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights abuse and persecution has now crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million, propelled by the war in Ukraine and new waves of violence or protracted conflict in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UNHCR Thailand launching special film fest to commemorate World Refugee Day

“These numbers are staggering and troubling,” said UNHCR representative in Thailand Giuseppe De Vincentiis. “We all share responsibility in protecting people seeking safety in a country other than their own and to address all causes of forced displacement. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they have a chance to rebuild their lives and to contribute to the search for long-term solutions.”

The film festival for World Refugee Day will be screened from June 17 to 20 at Theatre 11, Paragon Cineplex. Feel free to register with no admission fee for the following 5 movies and documentaries:

1. “Captain of Za’atari” from Egypt

2. Disney’s “Encanto”, supported by the US Embassy Bangkok.

3. “Flee”, supported by Documentary Club

4. “Life Overtakes Me”, with special screening permission from Netflix, and

5. “Wandering: A Rohingya Story”, a powerful documentary observing the incredible resilience from inside the world’s largest refugee camp, Kutupalong.

Register at https://linktr.ee/rff11th.

UNHCR Thailand launching special film fest to commemorate World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. It is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognise their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.