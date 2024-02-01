Grab Reveals 5 Travel Insights into Foreign Tourists

The insights highlight the growing popularity of tourism in ‘second-tier cities’, especially in the 10 cities promoted by the government, as reflected in the double growth rate of rides among international travelers. The ‘Soft Power’ push also proves its strong appeal, with food and Muay Thai attracting tourists.

Worachat Luxkanalode, Country Head of Grab Thailand, says, “Tourism promotion is one of the top priorities for Grab Thailand, aimed at stimulating the country’s economy and generating income for local communities. This is also in line with the government’s direction in boosting the Thai economy through tourism.

In 2023, Thailand attracted more than 27 million international visitors. The Grab app has maintained its popularity as the No.1 choice for ride-hailing services, driven by three key factors: convenience, safety standards, and price transparency.

139% increase in the number of tourist rides in 2023 compared to the previous year. The top 5 foreign users include Singaporeans, Malaysians, Vietnamese, Indonesians, and Chinese. Notably, Chinese tourists experienced the highest growth rate, with an increase of over 171%”.

“Based on the behaviours of foreign tourists using the Grab app for travel in the past year, we have identified five interesting trends that are likely to continue in 2024.

This includes the growing popularity of tourism in secondary cities, especially in the 10 provinces that the government aims to upgrade to first-tier tourist destinations namely Phrae, Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Phanom, Si Sa Ket, Chanthaburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Si.