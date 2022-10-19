The emergence of the new super-wealthy global elite

The fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over the next decade is forecast to be Vietnam, with an astonishing 95% growth rate predicted for this emerging Asian manufacturing hub.

India is next in line with an anticipated 80% growth rate in individuals worth over US$ 100 million by 2032.

Mauritius has recently emerged as a hot spot for migrating centi-millionaires, with growth of 75% predicted for this business-friendly African island nation.

Three other countries on the continent make it into the top league of fastest growing centi-millionaire markets ­in the next decade — Rwanda (70%), Uganda (65%), and Kenya (55%) ­­— with New Zealand (72%) and Australia (60%) also forecast to enjoy exceptional growth.

Commenting in the report, author, financial writer, and global investment expert Jeff Opdyke says a basic tenet of wealth preservation in the 21st century, regardless of wallet size, is diversifying away from the risk of having most or all of one's assets exposed to a single currency, a single government, and a single legal, taxation, and financial system.

"In an era where currencies are burdened by the debts and economic weaknesses of the countries they represent, it doesn't take much to undermine the status quo. Just look at the British pound. In the span of less than two months, it lost nearly 30% of its value relative to the dollar. That's a major Western currency. The same can easily happen to the dollar."



