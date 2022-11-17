Temasek to write down $275 million in FTX, admits to ‘misplaced’ belief in its ex-CEO

In a statement issued early on Thursday, Temasek said the total cost of its investment in FTX was 0.09 per cent of its net portfolio value of S$403 billion as of end-March this year.

It invested $210 million for a minority stake of about 1 per cent in FTX International and pumped in another $65 million for a minority stake of about 1.5 per cent in FTX US, which is the American subsidiary.

These investments were carried out across two funding rounds from October 2021 to January 2022.

The shocking collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire due to liquidity woes has shaken the crypto world and triggered a contagion that has spread to Genesis and Gemini. FTX has filed for protection from bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried has stepped down as its chief executive.

“It is apparent from this investment that perhaps our belief in the actions, judgement and leadership of Sam Bankman-Fried, formed from our interactions with him and views expressed in our discussions with others, would appear to have been misplaced,” said Temasek.

It added that there have been misperceptions that the investment in FTX is an investment into crypto. “To clarify, we currently have no direct exposure to cryptocurrencies.”