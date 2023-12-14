Myanmar finalizes CITIC deal for Kyaukpyu port license

The (4/2023) meeting of the Central Working Group on Myanmar Special Economic Zone was held on the afternoon of December 11, 2023, at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce Conference Hall.

At the meeting, U Aung Naing Oo said that the Chairman of the State Administration Council said at the economic committee meeting No. (7/2023) that special economic zones not only contribute to the economy and development of their own country but also the regional countries, so they need to achieve the fastest growth and business operations successfully.

Similarly, Kyaukpyu deep sea port and Dawei deep sea port can also contribute to the development of the country, so the project needs to be implemented as soon as possible.