Cambodia ready to welcome artefacts home

The museum has already agreed to return a batch of 14 ancient Cambodian artefacts, according to a December 15 ministry press release.

The pieces, described as “national treasures”, will be stored alongside 27 others which were repatriated to the Kingdom in July last year. A search of the US museum’s archives has so far identified more than 200 artefacts of Cambodian origin, all of which will have to be studied and assessed.

“Good news for the Kingdom! A product of the US-Cambodia bilateral agreement on cultural heritage that Minister of Culture Phoeurng Sackona and I renewed earlier this year, the only such MOU anywhere in Southeast Asia,” tweeted US Ambassador to Cambodia W Patrick Murphy.

The ministry said that after several years of negotiations between the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, Home Land Security Investigation and The MET, the museum agreed to return 14 Cambodian artefacts.

“The negotiation and information shared between Cambodia and the US have led to a formal promise by The MET to send these 14 national treasures back to the Kingdom, to open the records of their Cambodian collection, and to allow the ministry’s specialists to examine the remaining Cambodian objects in the museum’s possession,” it added.

The release said the repatriation includes several masterpieces, including a breathtaking sculpture of a 10th-century female goddess (Uma) from the Koh Ker temple complex in Preah Vihear province.

It said that in 2021, the ministry successfully located the statue’s foot and collected testimony from former looters. They determined that it had been looted in 1997.