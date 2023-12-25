Cambodian immigration officers to undergo drug tests

A December 22 press release signed by GDI director-general Nop Vy stated that the measure complies with the instructions of Minister of Interior Sar Sokha.

Vy emphasised that the strict implementation of the guidelines is intended to ensure the integrity of immigration police officials.

“Therefore, drug testing for all officers will be conducted. The exact time and place will be announced later by the [GDI],” he said.

Touch Sokhak, deputy spokesperson for the ministry provided further information on the drug testing of the GDI officers on December 24.