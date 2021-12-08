Thu, December 09, 2021

program

Injured Fah Sai making a splendid recovery

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Injured Fah Sai making a splendid r...

Fah Sai is currently receiving medical treatment from a Chonburi veterinarian team at Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

Here is an update on the condition of “Fah Sai”, a lost wild baby elephant that was found with severe injuries on both of her front legs owing to gunshot wounds and a snare on November 28 in Chanthaburi’s Kaeng Hang Maeo district.

Fah Sai is currently receiving medical treatment from a Chonburi veterinarian team at Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

The team has been doing their best to save the poor little creature.

Let’s see how she is faring.

Related News

Published : December 08, 2021

Related News

Domestic travel picking up as the weather gets colder | The wrap up-weekly EP.17

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Migratory birds flock to suburban wetland in Urumqi

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Seizing the day in Kanchanaburi

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

Over 18,000 vehicles emit black smoke above safety standard

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Report: China surpasses US in frontier research

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Hyundai Motor likely to post record-high profit this year: analysts

Published : Dec 09, 2021

[Vietnam] Transport ministry seeks resumption of regular int’l flights from Dec 15, end to quarantine for vaccinated passengers

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.