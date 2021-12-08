Injured Fah Sai making a splendid recovery

Here is an update on the condition of “Fah Sai”, a lost wild baby elephant that was found with severe injuries on both of her front legs owing to gunshot wounds and a snare on November 28 in Chanthaburi’s Kaeng Hang Maeo district.
Fah Sai is currently receiving medical treatment from a Chonburi veterinarian team at Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.
The team has been doing their best to save the poor little creature.
Let’s see how she is faring.
