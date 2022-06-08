Thailand is determined to host the GSW 2022 within a “carbon-neutral” framework

Thailand intends to host the GSW 2022 along with other future MICE activities under a carbon neutral framework to ensure a friendly environment for participants and tourists.

While explaining the the goal of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Nichapa Yoswee, Vice President of TCEB, expressed her excitement that Thailand would be hosting the GSW 2022. "The TCEB's goal is to conduct the GSW 2022 within a carbon-neutral framework, while also promoting Thailand as a MICE destination where tourists can enjoy not only our cultural heritage, but also safety and a clean environment."

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/