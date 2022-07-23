Precious time in Thailand | The Nation

Sat, July 30, 2022

Rare timepieces handcrafted by Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer Patek Philippe are being exhibited at Cortina Watch in Central Embassy in Bangkok until the end of July this year. Check out some of the world’s most sought-after ticking treasures.

Catching the eye in this exhibition of ticking treasures are four exquisite dome table clocks. Each showcases a multitude of different crafts in one object.

In addition, two models of Patek Philippe's watches, Ref 5057R-001 in rose gold and Ref 5057G-010 in white gold, are specially commissioned by Cortina Watch for the brand’s 25th and 50th anniversary respectively. The latter is now available for order at the event.

The exhibition under the theme "Once Upon a Virtuosity" will later be organised in Taipei from August 18 to 31 and Kuala Lumpur from October 10 to 23.

