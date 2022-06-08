Active industrial & logistics market, rental rates increased

Phongphan Phloiphet, Senior Manager, Logistics & Industrial, at Cushman & Wakefield, Thailand, said, “As we begin to move away from the COVID-19 pandemic, investor sentiment around the Thai industrial market is rebounding. Thailand’s favourable investment conditions, including access to good facilities, strong transport links, and a skilled labour force are drawing new investors from around the world and are incentivizing them to establish or expand operations in Thailand. We are beginning to see the impacts of this with demand exceeding supply for SILPs and subsequently increasing rents and asking prices.

“When considering ready-built warehouses, we are advising and assisting our clients with thorough due diligence and careful planning to ensure their preliminary needs are met. The same goes when examining land for development, with clarity being essential on preferred site layouts and features, land price, construction budget and overall timeframes, as the lack of existing supply may necessitate a flexible approach to site location.”

Cushman & Wakefield Thailand's Logistics & Industrial department provides a wide array of services for investors, operators, and occupiers.

