Apec and its members | The Nation The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is an inter-governmental forum that promotes free trade across the Asia-Pacific region. Apec was founded in 1989 by 12 members, which included Thailand.Now, there are 21 members.
Apec has a combined population of more than 2.8 billion people.
The members together make up more than 60 per cent of the world gross domestic product.
Apec's share of global trade is more than 47 per cent.
Here are some facts about the members that will participate in the annual Apec Economic Leaders’ M
Australia
Population 25,984,000 (53rd)
GDP US$1.748 trillion (13th)
GDP Per capita US$67,464 (11th)
Import US$267.013 billion
Export US$318,287 billion
Brunei
Population 460,345 (175th)
GDP US$35.555 billion (124th)
GDP Per capita US$79,816 (29th)
Import US$6.355 billion
Export US$6.880 billion
Canada
Population 38,929,902 (37th)
GDP US$2.221 trillion (8th)
GDP Per capita US$57,406 (14th)
Import US$509.774 billion
Export US$476.044 billion
Chile
Population 18,430,408 (66th)
GDP US$317.594 billion (45th)
GDP Per capita US$15,941 (62nd)
Import US$66.515 billion
Export US$79.789 billion
China
Population 1,410,539,758 (1st)
GDP US$20.256 trillion(2nd)
GDP Per capita US$14,340 (64th)
Import US$2.357 trillion
Export US$2.723 trillion
Hong Kong
Population 7,291,600
GDP US$369.486 billion (42nd)
GDP Per capita US$49,850 (23rd)
Import US$606.251 billion
Export US$602.566 billion
Indonesia
Population 275,773,800 (4th)
GDP US$1.289 trillion (17th)
GDP Per capita US$4,691(104th)
Import US$169.583 billion
Export US$181.713 billion
Japan
Population 124,214,766 (11th)
GDP US$4.301 trillion (3rd)
GDP Per capita US$34,358 (30th)
Import US$895.684 billion
Export US$894.082 billion
South Korea
Population 51,844,834 (28th)
GDP US$1.804 trillion (12th)
GDP Per capita US$34,994 (32nd)
Import US$541.023 billion
Export US$601.621 billion
Malaysia
Population 33,871,431[4] (43rd)
GDP US$439.373 billion (34th)
GDP Per capita US$13,268 (66th)
Import US$185.271 billion
Export US$206.954 billion
Mexico
Population 129,150,971 (10th)
GDP US$1.322 trillion (15th)
GDP Per capita US$10,405 (64th)
Import US$407.763 billion
Export US$431.451 billion
New Zealand
Population 5,130,500 (121st)
GDP US$257.211 billion (50th)
GDP Per capita US$49,847 (23rd)
Import US$57.703 billion
Export US$57.452 billion
Papua New Guinea
Population 8,935,000 (98th)
GDP US$21.543 billion (110th)
GDP Per capita US$2,504
Import US$2.313 billion
Export US$2.834 billion
Peru
Population 32,275,736 (45th)
GDP US$240.346 billion (52nd)
GDP Per capita US$7,034 (94th)
Import US$42.629 billion
Export US$43.118 billion
Philippines
Population 114,597,229 (12th)
GDP US$402.638 billion (32nd)
GDP Per capita US$3,646 (118th)
Import US$119.243 billion
Export US$91.052 billion
Russia
Population 145,864,296
GDP US$2.133 trillion (9th)
GDP Per capita US$14,665 (80th)
Import US$305.005 billion
Export US$378.635 billion
Singapore
Population 5,637,000 (115th)
GDP US$424.431 billion (37th)
GDP Per capita US$79,576 (11th)
Import US$490.694 billion
Export US$599.216 billion
Taiwan
Population 23,894,394 (56th)
GDP US$828.659 billion (21st)
GDP Per capita US$35,513 (29th)
Import US$285.820 billion
Export US$330.000 billion
ThaiLand
Population 69,648,117 (20th)
GDP US$534.758 billion (28th)
GDP Per capita US$7,631 (89th)
Import US$233.332 billion
Export US$258.072 billion
United States of America
Population 331,893,745
GDP US$25.03 trillion (1st)
GDP Per capita US$75,179 (8th)
Import US$2.774 trillion
Export US$2.123 trillion
Vietnam
Population 103,808,319 (16th)
GDP US$408.947 billion (39th)
GDP Per capita US$4,122 (139th)
Import US$279.836 billion
Export US$287.762 billion