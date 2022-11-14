Apec has a combined population of more than 2.8 billion people.

The members together make up more than 60 per cent of the world gross domestic product.

Apec's share of global trade is more than 47 per cent.

Here are some facts about the members that will participate in the annual Apec Economic Leaders’ M

Australia

Population 25,984,000 (53rd)

GDP US$1.748 trillion (13th)

GDP Per capita US$67,464 (11th)

Import US$267.013 billion

Export US$318,287 billion

Brunei

Population 460,345 (175th)

GDP US$35.555 billion (124th)

GDP Per capita US$79,816 (29th)

Import US$6.355 billion

Export US$6.880 billion

Canada

Population 38,929,902 (37th)

GDP US$2.221 trillion (8th)

GDP Per capita US$57,406 (14th)

Import US$509.774 billion

Export US$476.044 billion

Chile

Population 18,430,408 (66th)

GDP US$317.594 billion (45th)

GDP Per capita US$15,941 (62nd)

Import US$66.515 billion

Export US$79.789 billion

China

Population 1,410,539,758 (1st)

GDP US$20.256 trillion(2nd)

GDP Per capita US$14,340 (64th)

Import US$2.357 trillion

Export US$2.723 trillion

Hong Kong

Population 7,291,600

GDP US$369.486 billion (42nd)

GDP Per capita US$49,850 (23rd)

Import US$606.251 billion

Export US$602.566 billion



Indonesia

Population 275,773,800 (4th)

GDP US$1.289 trillion (17th)

GDP Per capita US$4,691(104th)

Import US$169.583 billion

Export US$181.713 billion