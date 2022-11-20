Harris, Prayut pledge to further deepen Thailand-US ties, cooperation

Harris and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also voiced commitment to further develop supply chain cooperation based on the Thailand-US Memorandum on Promoting Supply Chain Resilience, which was signed in July.

“Prayut also emphasised readiness to work with the US to further promote investment cooperation in Thailand’s targeted industries, particularly clean energy, electric vehicle, smart electronics, digital industry, and medical hub industry,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Prayut and Harris also discussed building upon the strong US-Thailand partnership on security and law enforcement in addressing both conventional and modern-day security challenges.

"Both sides are working closely to enhance capacity in law enforcement and preventing and suppressing transnational crimes, including combatting drug trafficking, enhancing marine patrol capability, and anti-money laundering," the Foreign Ministry said.