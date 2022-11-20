Harris, Prayut pledge to further deepen Thailand-US ties, cooperation
Apec 2022 came to a successful end on Saturday with Thailand and the US reaffirming their alliance and commitment to advancing bilateral ties and cooperation.
US Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed Washington’s readiness to build upon the existing cooperation when it hosts the Apec Summit next year.
“Both sides were pleased with the close Thailand–US partnership, which has continued to see increasing dynamism and underscores their commitment to enhancing the multi-faceted cooperation," the Foreign Ministry said.
Harris and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also voiced commitment to further develop supply chain cooperation based on the Thailand-US Memorandum on Promoting Supply Chain Resilience, which was signed in July.
“Prayut also emphasised readiness to work with the US to further promote investment cooperation in Thailand’s targeted industries, particularly clean energy, electric vehicle, smart electronics, digital industry, and medical hub industry,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Prayut and Harris also discussed building upon the strong US-Thailand partnership on security and law enforcement in addressing both conventional and modern-day security challenges.
"Both sides are working closely to enhance capacity in law enforcement and preventing and suppressing transnational crimes, including combatting drug trafficking, enhancing marine patrol capability, and anti-money laundering," the Foreign Ministry said.
Prayut also reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to working together to achieve tangible results from the Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy and Mekong–US Partnership, so they benefit the prosperity of the region.
“The US also plans to provide an additional US$20 million [717.68 million baht] to promote development cooperation in the Mekong sub-region through Japan-US Mekong Power Partnership," the ministry added.
