Singapore PM Lee’s Apec 2022 posts go viral on Facebook
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Facebook comments and photos documenting his experiences at Apec 2022 in Bangkok have gone viral among netizens.
In a series of posts on Friday, he took photographs of meetings, performances and even the appetiser served at the gala dinner on November 17.
For the starter dish, dubbed “Welcome to Thailand”, he said: “A beautifully presented appetiser that creatively incorporated the Apec 2022 Thailand logo and the host country!”
The dinner menu was created by Michelin-starred chef Chumpol Jangprai, and his appetiser covered tastes from the four regions of Thailand:
• Northern Temptation: Lanna crispy khao soi-flavoured rice noodle
• Central Voyage: Ayutthaya tom yum-flavoured river prawn croquettes
• Come to Isaan: Charcoal-grilled Wagyu from Korat with a spicy dipping sauce
• Sailing South: Betong-style marinated grilled chicken
Lee also took photographs of the cultural performances put up during the dinner and said “the cultural show was an interesting blend of traditional and modern Thai song, music and dance”.
The performances were inspired by the theme of this year’s summit “Open. Connect. Balance” and were divided into three acts.
• Open to All Opportunities: A concert by bands under the Royal Thai Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the police. The performance also included contemporary numbers by popular artists.
• Connect in All Dimensions: A fashion show featuring Thai silk creations by designers from all 21 Apec countries.
• Balance in All Aspects: An arts and culture performance showcasing Thailand’s North, Northeast, South and Central regions.
The government held a sumptuous gala dinner at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall on November 17 for leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Bangkok.
