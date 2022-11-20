Singapore PM Lee’s Apec 2022 posts go viral on Facebook

Lee also took photographs of the cultural performances put up during the dinner and said “the cultural show was an interesting blend of traditional and modern Thai song, music and dance”.

The performances were inspired by the theme of this year’s summit “Open. Connect. Balance” and were divided into three acts.

• Open to All Opportunities: A concert by bands under the Royal Thai Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the police. The performance also included contemporary numbers by popular artists.

• Connect in All Dimensions: A fashion show featuring Thai silk creations by designers from all 21 Apec countries.

• Balance in All Aspects: An arts and culture performance showcasing Thailand’s North, Northeast, South and Central regions.

The government held a sumptuous gala dinner at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall on November 17 for leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Bangkok.

