State agency says Thailand well-placed to become EV hub of Southeast Asia

The office has been studying trends and EV markets at the global and regional levels, as countries are becoming more aware of the impacts of climate change, TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said. EVs offered a more environmentally friendly alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles, while also minimising the risk from fluctuation of energy prices, he added.

TPSO’s report explored statistics from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which estimated that global EV sales in 2023 would be around 14 million units, rising 35% from 10 million units in the previous year. China manufactured 58% of the world’s EVs in 2022, or about 5.9 million units.

The global import value of plug-in EV (battery EV and plug-in hybrid EV) in 2023 was US$175.6 billion, increasing 29.4% year on year, with the United States, Germany and Belgium being the world’s top three importers, respectively.

Meanwhile, the global export value of plug-in EV last year was $201.49 billion, increasing 43.83% year on year, with Germany, China and Belgium being the world’s top three exporters, respectively.

Thailand imported plug-in EVs worth $3.04 billion in 2023, a massive 345.28% jump year on year, mostly from China ($2.54 billion), Germany ($172.16 million) and Malaysia ($119.06 million). This number is in line with domestic sales of EVs in 2023 of 168,425 units, which was 41.39% of all automotive sales compared to 71,450 EVs sold in 2022 – 20.52% of all automotive sales that year.

Last year Thailand reported a 326.78% year on year jump in export of EVs, worth $11.23 million. The kingdom’s biggest markets are Singapore ($3.48 million), Laos ($2.29) and Japan ($1.63).