Thailand eyes sustainable construction via new waste management system
Thailand’s push to create a “circular economy” has been handed fresh impetus with a new solution to manage waste from its burgeoning construction industry.
Developers of the CPAC Waste Management Solution say it will help achieve sustainability in the construction industry and strengthen “circular” resource management while supporting the sector’s rapid growth.
The new waste-management system has been adopted by some of Thailand’s largest property developers.
Created by CPAC Construction Solution Ltd in collaboration with six partners, the initiative aims to effectively manage and reduce the environmental impact of waste generated during construction processes.
It covers leftover reinforcement bar (rebar) scraps, which are sorted, crushed and then recycled for reuse as construction materials. The recycled rebar can be used as substitutes for sub-base materials, incorporated into road surfaces, or as decorative elements for building facades.
Meanwhile, the company’s Food Waste Management Solution covers not just construction sites but also residential buildings, shopping malls, or any location related to food activities.
This solution composts food waste and turns it into fertiliser for trees and vegetable crops, eliminating the need for chemical fertiliser, the company said. It can reduce food waste sent to landfills by up to 100%, it added.
"Environmental impact and waste management in construction processes are significant concerns for every organisation involved in construction,” said Porramate Pimbutr, CPAC’s commercial and infrastructure director of Green Construction Business.
The construction waste management system would serve as an example of environmental responsibility for society while also instilling confidence in customers and partners who prioritise sustainability, he added.
The six partners implementing the new solution include mall operator
Central Pattana Ltd (CPN), Magnolia Quality Development Cooperation Ltd, Vimarn Suriya Ltd, Bouygues Group, and SC Asset Plc.