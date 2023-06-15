Thailand eyes sustainable construction via new waste management system

Developers of the CPAC Waste Management Solution say it will help achieve sustainability in the construction industry and strengthen “circular” resource management while supporting the sector’s rapid growth.

The new waste-management system has been adopted by some of Thailand’s largest property developers.

Created by CPAC Construction Solution Ltd in collaboration with six partners, the initiative aims to effectively manage and reduce the environmental impact of waste generated during construction processes.

It covers leftover reinforcement bar (rebar) scraps, which are sorted, crushed and then recycled for reuse as construction materials. The recycled rebar can be used as substitutes for sub-base materials, incorporated into road surfaces, or as decorative elements for building facades.