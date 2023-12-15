Six trends that can drive Thailand towards net-zero emissions

The six megatrends are:

1. Climate change will be more severe: Even though this issue has been discussed for many decades, the world may be on the verge of failing to reduce carbon dioxide emission to limit global temperature to 1.5C above the pre-industrial era.

2. A US$1 trillion opportunity in ASEAN: Net-zero does not mean the business sector is going to die due to adaptation, but instead seizes the opportunity to shift towards sustainability. Many sectors in ASEAN are transitioning towards renewable energy and improving working efficiency, worth a potential $1 trillion, including sustainable resources and energy, food and agriculture, green city and inclusion, and efficient industry measures.

3. Comprehensive social and environmental management: Large companies are increasingly transitioning to environmental management throughout the supply chain, covering their partners.

4. Policy changes and the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM): The mechanism, lauched this year, is a factor that pressures the business sector to adapt in order to trade with European countries. Nowadays, many companies in ASEAN are suppliers to Europe and the US.

5. Sustainability must be transparent and 6. Investors will ask deep questions about environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG): Business operators’ current announcements toward net-zero will be insufficient because investors will ask deep questions about their commitment. For instance, details of how businesses will reach the goal, what their transitioning plan is, and what they will do during the transition.