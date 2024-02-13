Thai researchers develop plant-based weapon against PM2.5 pollution

PM.drop, a solution designed to reduce smog particles in the air, is made from safe plant extracts and is ready to commence commercial production.

The new solution is used as a spray that captures PM 2.5 dust particles in the air and causes them to settle. It comes in both a concentrated form for mixing and a ready-to-use formula. The ingredients derive from natural sources, particularly from the palm family plant.

Seasonal smog often sees Thailand ranked among the top 10 most polluted countries in the world, with PM2.5 levels regularly exceeding the national safe standard of 35 micrograms per cubic metre per 24 hours. High levels of fine dust particles are linked with early death from heart and lung conditions.

The Naresuan University research team said that its tests showed PM.drop was able to reduce high concentrations of PM dust to safe levels.