Bangkok motorbike ‘win’ taxis to go electric under ‘green’ project
The “Green Win” project, which will see Bangkok motorcycle taxis going electric, kicked off recently in a bid to deal with the capital’s pollution woes.
The project was launched in collaboration with the Industry Ministry, Motorcycle Taxi Association of Thailand, Strom Thailand and Oska Holding.
Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said on Sunday that the project aims to tackle the persisting problem of PM2.5 pollution and gives technology providers a chance to participate in the transition to clean energy.
PM2.5 refers to fine dust particles 2.5 microns or less in width that can be breathed in and get lodged in the lungs.
The minister said that motorcycle taxi drivers play an important role in the clean energy transition as they link up different parts of the city, adding that this project can be expanded nationwide.
“Cleaning up the air is not just one person’s duty, but needs collaboration among citizens, businesses and the government,” she said.
She added that the ministry’s National Electric Vehicle Policy Board (EV Board) has been working on the clean energy transition since 2021 by promoting the production and use of zero-emission vehicles. It is also actively seeking investments in the industry and working on implementing standards for vehicle usage and safety.