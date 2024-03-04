Bangkok motorbike ‘win’ taxis to go electric under ‘green’ project

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said on Sunday that the project aims to tackle the persisting problem of PM2.5 pollution and gives technology providers a chance to participate in the transition to clean energy.

PM2.5 refers to fine dust particles 2.5 microns or less in width that can be breathed in and get lodged in the lungs.

The minister said that motorcycle taxi drivers play an important role in the clean energy transition as they link up different parts of the city, adding that this project can be expanded nationwide.