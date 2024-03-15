Thousands more chemicals in plastic than previously thought, report finds

While the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and other institutions had previously identified 13,000 plastic chemicals, the report by a team of European scientists found more than 16,000 chemicals — a quarter of which are thought to be hazardous to human health and the environment.

Lead author, Martin Wagner, an environmental toxicologist at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology said that between hundreds and thousands of chemicals can be found in one plastic product alone.

The report, funded by the Norwegian Research Council, comes as government negotiators grapple with devising the world's first treaty to tackle mounting plastic pollution, as some 400 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced every year.