Connected closure: a new way to reduce plastic cap litter

It also complies with the EU Single-Use Plastic (SUP) Directive to prevent plastic litter, which will come into force in July 2024. The directive mandates that caps and lids on all beverage containers with a capacity of up to three litres remain firmly attached to the bottle even after they have been opened. The directive is an integral part of the EU's wider approach announced in their Plastics Strategy and an important element of the EU Circular Economy Action Plan.

Plastic pollution is a global crisis with plastic bottle caps cited as being within the top five most dangerous pollutants for marine life. Plastic bottle caps end up in landfills and oceans each year, posing serious threats to marine life and ecosystems.

As bottle caps are frequently ingested by mammals, birds and sea life, reducing their pollution is vital to avoid potential losses of biodiversity. Caps have also been found to leave microplastics when left in the environment, which may then be present within human food sources, such as seafood, further down the line.