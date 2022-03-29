Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes

He said he has been converting vehicles for nearly a year now and interest in his modified cars has been rising thanks to the surge in oil prices. The motors and batteries used in his modified vehicles are imported from China. He said so far he has modified and delivered nine vehicles, most of which are motorbikes and that more than 20 others are waiting to be converted.

He said on average he receives some 20 calls daily from motorists seeking to convert their cars.

Turning a motorbike into an electric one can cost between 20,000 and 60,000 baht, while cars can cost from 150,000 baht to 450,000 baht, depending on their size.

These modified EVs can be charged at home as well as at charging stations, and on average they take two to six hours depending on battery size. Each charge can last for 50 to 150 kilometres, again depending on the battery size.