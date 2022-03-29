Tue, April 05, 2022

specials

Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes

A businessman in Chiang Mai has been cashing in on the electric vehicle (EV) trend by converting old cars and motorcycles for more than a year now.

Phudit Keetaroj, managing director of JP MOTO Classic, said EVs can save energy costs more than seven-fold, which explains the surge in demand.

He said he has been converting vehicles for nearly a year now and interest in his modified cars has been rising thanks to the surge in oil prices. The motors and batteries used in his modified vehicles are imported from China. He said so far he has modified and delivered nine vehicles, most of which are motorbikes and that more than 20 others are waiting to be converted.

He said on average he receives some 20 calls daily from motorists seeking to convert their cars.

Turning a motorbike into an electric one can cost between 20,000 and 60,000 baht, while cars can cost from 150,000 baht to 450,000 baht, depending on their size.

These modified EVs can be charged at home as well as at charging stations, and on average they take two to six hours depending on battery size. Each charge can last for 50 to 150 kilometres, again depending on the battery size.

Phudit said he tries to maintain as much of the existing car chassis for the user’s ease and convenience.

He said his company, the first in Thailand, has also modified an adapted bus (songthaew) as a prototype for 350,000 baht. He said the aim is to reduce both air and noise pollution created by public transport, as well as save energy costs. The songthaew has been serving the public in Chiang Mai for the past six months.

Phudit added that the company is also looking to see if vehicles can be modified to use both electricity and fuel, so users have options in case they are unable to find a charging station.

He added that several educational institutes have approached his company to share the knowledge, and he said the firm is happy to do so.

Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes Chiang Mai man capitalises on EV trend by modifying old cars, bikes

 

Related News

Published : March 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

New MEA app offers free charging of electric vehicles until June

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Subsidies make MG’s newest EV offerings very affordable in Thailand

Published : Apr 01, 2022

BMW Thailand in talks with parent company to make EVs at Rayong plant

Published : Mar 28, 2022

Prayut seeks update from motor show on response to EV campaign

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Latest News

Phuket clears 3-tonne mountain of plastic trash from holiday beaches

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.