Climate domino — UNICEF warns children face overlapping disasters

UNICEF has warned that children in Thailand and around the world are being pushed into a new era of overlapping climate disasters, where drought, heat, floods, fires and toxic air increasingly strike in combination rather than as isolated events.

The warning comes in The Children’s Climate Risk Report 2026, which uses UNICEF’s new Global Child Hazard Database to map where children face multiple climate risks and how those risks intersect with weaknesses in the services children rely on, including health care, clean water, nutrition, education, protection and social support.

The global picture is stark. UNICEF says almost every child in the world is now exposed to at least one climate hazard, while nearly half of all children, around 1.1 billion, are exposed to at least three overlapping climate threats.

More than 4 million children could face as many as six threats at once.

The report looks at eight major climate hazards: coastal floods, drought, extreme heat, fires, heatwaves, riverine floods, sand and dust storms, and tropical storms. It also examines two climate-sensitive health threats: air pollution and vector-borne diseases such as malaria.

UNICEF says drought, extreme heat and heatwaves are the most widespread combination of hazards, affecting more than 296 million children. Another common combination such as drought, extreme heat and tropical storms exposes more than 115 million children worldwide.