L'Oréal Launches Biggest Ever Refill Campaign, Uniting 18 Brands Across the Globe

"What began as a pioneering initiative has grown into one of our most powerful and far-reaching campaigns," said Blanca Juti, Chief Corporate Affairs & Engagement Officer at L'Oréal. "With 18 brands and 28 products, we are showing that refillable beauty is for everyone, across every category, every price point and every channel. We are helping consumers make one straightforward change: to choose a refill. Not as a sacrifice, but as the better option. Less impact on the planet, better for your wallet."



Ezgi Barcenas, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at L'Oréal, added: "As the global beauty leader, our responsibility is to turn circular solutions into worldwide industry reality. Making refills the new norm requires a fundamental evolution across our entire value chain, from supply chain to product design to retailer partnerships and consumer engagement. Combined with our L'AcceleratOR programme, we are continuously identifying, piloting and scaling the breakthrough technologies that will define next-generation packaging materials and systems."

The campaign is underpinned by L'Oréal's investment in refill manufacturing, with dedicated capabilities at Gauchy and Aulnay for fragrances, Burgos for haircare and Vichy for skincare. As a result, the number of refillable options offered by the Group has risen 3.7-fold between 2019 and 2025.

This work is complemented by the Group's L'AcceleratOR programme, a 100 million-euro initiative supporting start-ups and innovators exploring next-generation packaging solutions, including seaweed-based packaging, sugarcane-derived bio-plastics and recyclable paper bottles.

In Thailand, L'Oréal Groupe offers more than 50 refillable products spanning all four divisions, with plans to expand the range further.

Thai consumers can transition to refillable packaging across their favourite daily beauty essentials, from skin-barrier heroes such as CeraVe and cleansing gels from La Roche-Posay to legendary serums and creams from Lancôme and Kiehl's, as well as luxury fragrances from YSL and Giorgio Armani. In collaboration with retail partners and platforms, L'Oréal is launching awareness and promotional campaigns to champion the refill movement locally.

Refillable beauty is a movement, and in 2026, the invitation is open to everyone.

#JoinTheRefillMovement.

About L'Oréal

For over 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Its purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines its approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With a broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments under its L'Oréal for the Future programme, the Group offers consumers the best in quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.



With more than 95,000 committed employees; a balanced geographical footprint; and sales across all distribution networks, including e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, and branded and travel retail, the Group generated sales of 44.05 billion euros in 2025.



With 22 research centres across seven regional hubs worldwide and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of more than 4,000 scientists and over 8,000 digital, tech and data talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.



In 2025, L'Oréal was named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries across Europe.

