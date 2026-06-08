L’Oréal Groupe targets dark spots with Melasyl™ skincare line-up

L’Oréal Groupe, a global leader in beauty, has announced the expansion of Melasyl™ into seven high-performance products under L’Oréal Paris and La Roche-Posay, including La Roche-Posay’s first body care product to feature the technology.
The move is aimed at addressing dark spots and pigmentation, among the key skin concerns for Thai consumers. Products targeting pigmentation-related concerns account for around 35% of Thailand’s skincare market, reflecting strong demand for solutions that support more even-looking skin.
Melasyl™ was developed as an exclusive molecular innovation to meet a wide range of skincare needs. The technology is designed to help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone by helping prevent excess pigment from forming before it becomes visible as dark spots or localised dullness.
The innovation has been granted multiple patents and was recently recognised by TIME magazine as one of the best inventions of 2025.
Science-led innovation at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy
Patrick Girod, managing director of L’Oréal Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, said scientific excellence remained central to the group’s research and innovation strategy.
“Scientific excellence is the foundation of L’Oréal’s research and innovation. We believe that science and technology are powerful drivers of positive change, and we have invested in research over many decades to develop effective products for consumers around the world, including in Thailand,” he said.
“We recognise that pigmentation and dark spots are among the major skin concerns for Thai consumers. These issues affect not only skin health, but also personal confidence in everyday life.”
He added that the integration of the Melasyl™ molecule into products from L’Oréal Paris and La Roche-Posay reflected the company’s commitment to developing safe, effective, advanced and accessible science-led innovation that can meet diverse skincare needs.
Thailand’s beauty market remains dynamic
Girod said Thailand remained a highly dynamic beauty market, supported by strong consumer appetite for beauty and skincare products.
He noted that while some segments, particularly premium products, had shown signs of moderation, the dermocosmetic category and the mass market continued to record strong growth.
“We are fortunate to see that the market and appetite for beauty products in Thailand remain very dynamic,” he said. “We see the market growing close to double digits this year.”
Girod added that L’Oréal’s Melasyl™ initiatives had performed strongly since launch and were expected to play a growing role across the company’s skincare portfolio.
“The initiatives we have brought to market with Melasyl™ innovation are doing extremely well,” he said, adding that the technology is expected to be introduced across more skincare brands.
“I expect Melasyl™ to continue growing and gaining a stronger foothold in the market in the coming years,” he added.
Seven products across L’Oréal Paris and La Roche-Posay
L’Oréal Thailand is making Melasyl™ available to Thai consumers through seven products from two global beauty brands, La Roche-Posay and L’Oréal Paris. The products have been developed to address sun-induced pigmentation, dark spots and uneven-looking skin tone.
Under La Roche-Posay, the Melasyl™-powered Mela B3 range includes Mela B3 Serum, Mela B3 Cream SPF30, Mela B3 Micro-Peeling Gel and Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Anti-Dark Spots Fluid.
The brand is also adding Mela B3 Dual Body Treatment, its first body care product featuring Melasyl™. The product has been developed to help address pigmentation concerns on the body, expanding the technology beyond facial skincare.
Under L’Oréal Paris, the Glycolic-Bright range includes the reformulated Glycolic-Bright Anti-Dark Spot Brightening Serum and the newly launched Glycolic-Bright Matte Luminizing Cream, which has been designed to help reveal brighter-looking skin while helping control excess facial oil.
L’Oréal Thailand also plans to launch additional new formulas featuring Melasyl™ in the fourth quarter of 2026, as part of its continued commitment to delivering skin health innovation and pigmentation solutions for Thai consumers.
Products from L’Oréal Paris and La Roche-Posay are available through leading health and beauty retailers including Watsons, Boots, EVEANDBOY and Beautrium, as well as department stores, supermarkets and official online stores on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.