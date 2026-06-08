L’Oréal Groupe targets dark spots with Melasyl™ skincare line-up

L’Oréal Groupe, a global leader in beauty, has announced the expansion of Melasyl™ into seven high-performance products under L’Oréal Paris and La Roche-Posay, including La Roche-Posay’s first body care product to feature the technology.

The move is aimed at addressing dark spots and pigmentation, among the key skin concerns for Thai consumers. Products targeting pigmentation-related concerns account for around 35% of Thailand’s skincare market, reflecting strong demand for solutions that support more even-looking skin.

Melasyl™ was developed as an exclusive molecular innovation to meet a wide range of skincare needs. The technology is designed to help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone by helping prevent excess pigment from forming before it becomes visible as dark spots or localised dullness.

The innovation has been granted multiple patents and was recently recognised by TIME magazine as one of the best inventions of 2025.