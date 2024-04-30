Climate Technology Platform launched to reduce carbon footprints

The two industry giants collaborated to build the Climate Technology Platform for businesses to tackle energy-efficiency challenges and implement technologies that can help guide businesses to reach their net-carbon goals.
The Thai government’s draft Climate Change Act aims to reduce the country’s greenhouse-gas emissions by up to 40% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Although many companies are trying to step towards being sustainable, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and General Manager for International Industry Solutions, William Xiong, said organisations lacked the tools to get there, stressing that being low-carbon is important and companies need to know how to manage their carbon footprints.
“In our partnership with True Digital Group, we are introducing AI-driven sustainability solutions to Thailand, helping businesses with new capabilities to improve their energy efficiency.”
True Digital Group developed Climate Technology Platform, which integrates technologies such as cloud, IoT (Internet of Things), and big-data analytics with various data sources on DataVisor, which is an integrated data management platform that provides in-depth analysis on how to lower and manage carbon emissions.
Ekaraj Panjavinin, Chief Digital Officer, True Corporation Plc. said these technologies empower the Climate Technology Platform to serve all dimensions of energy management requirements for enterprises.
He explained that the platform transitions from traditional ways of turning physical labour into a digital system of sensors and IoT devices.
The platform also connects various energy sources into a single energy management system and transit to renewable energy such as solar power, water power and electricity from power grids.
Xiong said Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert solution also provides analysis and insights with the help of artificial intelligence to design an energy management system that reports on energy-consumption calculation and carbon footprints from business operations, making recommendations based on AI algorithms. It also tracks energy consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions to be in line with organisations’ policies towards sustainability goals.
In Xiong’s presentation, he said there are many industries that can use this Climate Technology Platform, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), retail, agriculture, manufacturers, health care, and buildings and properties.
As for the current industries using this technology, True Digital Group said its clients were from the health-care, retail, industrial, and residential industries.
Bangkok Hospital implemented this technology with its “chill plants” last year, which is a cooling system that increases the efficiency of indoor air-conditioning that used to cpmprise up to 60% of its energy consumption. After using the platform, the giant health-care group saw up to a 15% energy-efficiency improvement in the last four months.
Prasart Koosermmit, facility management manager at Bangkok Hospital, said the company has witnessed notable advances in energy efficiency and cost reduction.
“The platform has enabled us to optimise our energy consumption, and this platform has helped us cut 15-20% of our electricity use.”