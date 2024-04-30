Climate Technology Platform launched to reduce carbon footprints

The two industry giants collaborated to build the Climate Technology Platform for businesses to tackle energy-efficiency challenges and implement technologies that can help guide businesses to reach their net-carbon goals.

The Thai government’s draft Climate Change Act aims to reduce the country’s greenhouse-gas emissions by up to 40% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Although many companies are trying to step towards being sustainable, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and General Manager for International Industry Solutions, William Xiong, said organisations lacked the tools to get there, stressing that being low-carbon is important and companies need to know how to manage their carbon footprints.

“In our partnership with True Digital Group, we are introducing AI-driven sustainability solutions to Thailand, helping businesses with new capabilities to improve their energy efficiency.”

True Digital Group developed Climate Technology Platform, which integrates technologies such as cloud, IoT (Internet of Things), and big-data analytics with various data sources on DataVisor, which is an integrated data management platform that provides in-depth analysis on how to lower and manage carbon emissions.