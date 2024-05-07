Modern technology used to deter crop burning

The company is a procurer of corn for animal feed from sustainable sources for Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), one of the world's largest producers of feed and shrimp, and is also a global-top-three producer of poultry and pork.

Worapoj Suratwisit, BKP’s deputy managing director, told The Nation that the company has been using its “Traceability Operations Room” to monitor the production process of each plantation before making a purchase.

This is to ensure that CPF’s policy of never buying corn from plantations that encroach on forest areas or burn their harvest leftovers is strictly followed, he said.

To save on labour and soil preparation costs, some farmers opted to burning crop stumps after harvest, a practice that has created smog in several parts of Thailand, Worapoj explained.

This smog contains PM2.5 – dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter – long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems, he noted.